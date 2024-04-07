PHOTO: Dodgers star Mookie Betts swings for fences in fashion department with trendy yellow jacket & bucket hat look.

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a good start in the 2024 season and are 8-3 and atop the NL West. There is room for a lot of optimism around the franchise that they can live up to their World Series expectations, and Betts' hitting is a big part of that.

The MLB's Instagram handle shared an image of Betts' outfit on Friday, captioned:

"Friday Fits."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Betts was seen donning a yellow jacket and a bucket hat, along with a smile.

Mookie Betts' outfit on the MLB's IG Stories

Betts was walked twice in the Dodgers' 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs and has recorded 15 runs, 17 hits, 5 home runs, 11 RBIs, and a stolen base in 2024, batting at .415 average.

Mookie Betts records 1,500th Dodgers hit on a home run

Given he has moved to shortstop this season, there were some concerns about how he would handle the change. It's safe to say he has flourished, and while speaking to reporters at the end of March, Betts explained how he learns from his mistakes, which he said were frequent (via The LA Times):

“I’m out there [messing] up all day. But when you get in the game, you just try to put it all together. That’s what makes it fun. Making mistakes and learning from them.”

Betts hit a milestone on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, recording a home run on his 1,500th hit.

Mookie Betts spoke to reporters after the game, and explained that he had no idea he was approaching the milestone:

“I had no idea (about the milestone). When they said it on there, that’s when I found out. Freddie came and congratulated me and I was like, ‘For what?’ He came and told me. I had no idea.”

With the Dodgers looking like the force many had tipped them to be in 2024, it will be interesting to see if they can go the whole way.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.