[Photo] Drake reignites frenzy by donning Shohei Ohtani Jersey amid Toronto Blue Jays speculation

The baseball world was thrown into a frenzy early Friday evening when it was reported that Shohei Ohtani would likely sign with the Blue Jays. Much of the Toronto fanbase was celebrating as they thought they had snagged a generational talent.

Many were picturing what Ohtani would look like next to players like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., including Drake. Drake, known for his Toronto sports fandom, was seen wearing a Blue Jays' Ohtani jersey.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, the reports were incorrect, leaving Drake and the rest of the Toronto fanbase confused. Plenty of prominent insiders said that Shohei Ohtani was not traveling to Toronto to sign a deal and his free agency is still open.

Baseball fans took to social media to poke fun at the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Ohtani is expected to decide relatively soon, nothing new is to be reported just yet. He has stayed quiet during his free agency period thus far, which will likely be the plan the rest of the way out.

Even during the season, Shohei Ohtani does not speak much publically. Now that he is a free agent and is not contracted to speak to the media, it will all be a guessing game from here.

Signing Shohei Ohtani would be a huge win for the Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays have a solid roster and have experienced success in recent years. However, they have had problems getting past the Wild Card round in the postseason. This is where their season has ended over the last two years.

Signing somebody like Shohei Ohtani would be a great addition to this club. He would slot in nicely next to Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup.

Toronto was in for Ohtani in 2017 when he was first a free agent, but he ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Angels. They have been aggressive in their pursuit this offseason because they do not want to miss out on him a second time.

There are no other players that bring what Ohtani brings to the game. Alongside his skill set at the plate and on the mound, his fanbase is international and incredibly supportive. Toronto will likely see an increase in fans.

It will be interesting to see what Ohtani chooses. Will he move up north to join Toronto or will he stay on the West Coast and sign with a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.