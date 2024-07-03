PHOTO: Francisco Lindor's wife Katia celebrates Mets star husband's heroics in securing another 10th-inning win against Nationals

It was another nail-biting finish for Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday, but this time they emerged victorious for the second time in a row against their divisional rivals, the Washington Nationals. While Mets fans erupted at Nationals Park, Lindor’s greatest supporter, his wife Katia was celebrating just as enthusiastically.

Although Katia was not present at Nationals Park, she took to Instagram to repost a video and a photo on her story showing her husband’s incredible feat.

Katia celebrated her husband's performance through her Instagram | Photo: @katia.lindor on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lindor, who went 2-for-5 and had a lead-off double, scoring a solo home run off a pitch from DJ Herz in the sixth inning. The exit velocity of the home run was 100.5 mph, which went to a distance of 403 feet, landing in the left-field stands. This elite performance from the shortstop helped the Mets clutch a second 10th-inning victory over the Nationals by 7-2.

Trending

This was not the first time Katia was seen supporting her husband. She was present in the stands of London Stadium during the series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Jun. 8. Apart from this, she supports Lindor through social media posts and sometimes also through her podcast: “Un a Parent."

Francisco is currently having a slash plate of .249/.313/.446. He is batting an average of .246 and has hit 14 home runs, marking his place among the top five shortstops. He has 41 RBIs and a .759 OPS.

When Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shared the precious moment of her daughter’s first footsteps on social media

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had a reason to celebrate off the field as his youngest daughter, Amapola, achieved the first major milestone of her life. Katia shared a heartwarming video on Instagram capturing Amapola’s first steps.

The adorable clip showed Amapola, who is now one year old, taking a few tentative steps with a big smile on her face. Katia proudly captioned the story:

“We have a walking baby,”

Katia shared the moment of Amapola's first steps on her Instagram story | Photo: @katia.lindor on Instagram

Francisco reshared the video on his social media, showcasing his excitement for his daughter's development.

The couple first connected through Instagram and got married in December 2021 at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida (as per “The People”). Their first daughter, Kalina Zoe, was born in 2021 and their second daughter, Amapola Chloe, in June 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback