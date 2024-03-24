PHOTO: Giancarlo Stanton dons traditional luchador mask as Yankees star embraces Mexican culture ahead of exhibition game with Diablos

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees are taking a trip to the south of the border in Mexico for two exhibition games against the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Mar. 24 and 25 at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City.

In a pre-game press conference, Stanton embraced Mexican culture by donning a traditional luchador mask. Talking Yanks shared the photo on Instagram.

The Yankees' exhibition series in Mexico City will conclude the club's spring schedule. The club will also play two Grapefruit League games on those dates. The Yankees kick off the 2024 regular season on Thursday, Mar. 28, at Houston.

Giancarlo Stanton goes deep three times against the Pirates

Giancarlo Stanton starred in the Yankees 12-0 rout over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Stanton, in particular, had a big game, contributing eight RBIs through three home runs in as many plate appearances.

“It is spring, but I haven’t hit three before (in a single game),” Stanton said. “So it’s cool, and it will be erased in about a week.”

Interestingly, all three of them had 400+ ft. home runs against left-hander Marco Gonzales, who tried everything but still came up short against the 34-year-old slugger.

"Giancarlo just seems like he's not from this planet,” Gonzales said. “I've got to make up a pitch to throw to him next time."

Stanton has taken his hitting a notch higher in the past couple of games, averaging over .500, thanks to four home runs and 10 RBIs.

“He’s looked pretty good all spring, even from the start,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Tonight he was really precise, and when he’s like that, he’s pretty scary. He worked really hard this winter to put himself in a good spot.”

Yankees captain Aaron Judge suggested that Stanton has done a lot of work on himself, which will help him rake things this season.

“He said he was going to put in a lot of work in the offseason. He’s done it so far,” Judge said. “So I think we’re all excited to see what he does this year. He’s a big part of this team. When he’s rolling, we’re usually rolling as well.”

Giancarlo Stanton has a big season ahead of him, but his top priority will be to maintain his health and help the Yankees end their World Series drought.

