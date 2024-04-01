PHOTO: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares support for Orioles star after exhilarating game day experience

Chloe Cox, the wife of No. 1 MLB prospect, Jackson Holliday, was in the stands to cheer her husband in his Minor league game on Sunday. Holliday was assigned to play for the Orioles triple-A affiliate, the Norfol Tides, at the start of the 2024 season.

The Tides took on the Durham Bulls on Sunday, with Chloe sharing a glimpse of the game from behind the home plate, cheering Holliday on as he took to the diamond for the Norfolk Tides. She uploaded the picture on Instagram with the caption:

"New walk up song for today"

Take a look at the photo here:

Screenshot of Chloe Holliday's story on Instagram

Jackson Holliday went 0-5 against the Durham Bulls and struck out only once. He made contact with his barrel several times, but it only resulted in pop flies and ground out as the the Birds' topl MLB prospect lacked conviction. The Bulls eventually won 17-5.

Chloe Cox makes regular attendance in the stands on her husband's gamedays. The duo are high school sweethearts and have been inseparable since they started dating in high school.

Cox and Jackson Holliday got engaged in Dec. 2022, and the couple married on Jan. 6 this year, with friends and family members in attendance in a beautifully catered affair.

Jackson Holliday received the largest signing bonus for any high school player in the big leagues when he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB draft. He signed a deal that earned him a whopping $8.19 million in signing bonuses.

Chloe Cox celebrated Jackson Holliday's home run on Saturday

Jackson Holliday came right off the blocks for the Norfolk Tides in Game 2 against the Durham Bulls on Saturday. He generated three hits in five at-bats in a 12-5 victory against the Bulls on Mar. 30, with his hitting tally falling just one triple short of a cycle.

Chloe Cox was in the stands as she celebrated her husband's monstrous home run over the right-field stands, which was calculated at a distance of 403 feet and an exit velocity of 102.9 mph.

She supports her husband's quest to play in the big leagues for the Baltimore Orioles.

