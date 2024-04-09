PHOTO: Josh Hader's wife Maria shares cute moment of son Lucas attending game at Globe Life Field

Houston Astros star closer Josh Hader is trying to find his rhythm with his new team. His wife Maria and son Lucas have been right behind him as they attended the Astros game at Globe Life Field.

Recently, Maria shared a heartfelt image of her son Lucas gearing up in the stands before the final game of a four-game series between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers.

The caption on Maria Hader's story read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Stadium #13 for Lucas"

Take a look at the screenshot of the story here:

Screenshot from Maria Hader's story on Instagram

Taking their son's fondness of watching the game inside the stadiums, Maria accompanies him to a lot of gamedays during the MLB season, as is evident by the story's caption, which meant that out of the 30 MLB stadiums in the league, Globe Life Field became the 13th that Lucas had ventured to.

Both Maria and Lucas were active spectators during Hader's spring league outings. Josh Hader even brought his son Lucas to the field in between the spring training sessions, as the little slugger was observed running around the bases and getting involved in fun-filled activities with his father.

Josh Hader's wife, Maria, captured the excitement of son Lucas ahead of Opening Day

Josh Hader had made the big money to come to Houston, and apart from the Astros fans, his wife Maria and son Lucas were both excited to watch him play inside the diamond wearing the Astros jersey.

Maria Hader shared a cute little moment of her son Lucas swinging a plastic baseball bat while gearing up to watch his dad pitch on the opening day against the NY Yankees inside Minute Maid Park on March 28.

Hader was impressive at the mound on his maiden outing for the Houston Astros as he struck out all three hitters in the bottom of the ninth despite the Astros losing the contest 5-4 on Opening Day.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.