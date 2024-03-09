PHOTO: Josh Hader’s wife Maria shares margaritas with Alex Bregman's wife Reagan during their fun 'girls night’

In a snippet shared by Josh Hader's wife Maria, the latter shared a "girls' night" version of MLB wives. Through social media site Instagram, Maria Hader re-posted a story of drinking margaritas with her friends, including Alex Bregman's wife Reagan and Ryan Pressly's wife Kat.

Maria Hader shares a girls night out photo

The lives of professional athletes' wives and girlfriends can be hectic most of the time, so it was refreshing to see that they can relax despite the busy schedule.

Josh Hader over Blake Snell

In retrospect, the Houston Astros might have inadvertedly passed up on the signing of the still available and reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

Josh Hader's arrival in Houston cost the organization $95 million across five years. It was quite a surprising move by the team who boast one of the best pitching crews in the game. The closer's job seemed to have been guaranteed for Ryan Pressly who had a decent 2023 who converted 31 out of 37 save opportunities.

However, it was just announced this year that Pressly will revert back to his setup role with Hader being named the closer.

The big money signing, though, might have put Houston in a situation to miss signing Hader's former San Diego teammate Blake Snell. Snell, who claimed the second Cy Young Award, of his career had a scintillating 2023.

The lefty ace led all of the majors in ERA with 2.25. He also posted a 14-9 record with 234 strikeouts, the best of his career. This made him just the seventh pitcher to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.

Snell, surprisingly, has yet to sign with a new team after his contract expired with the San Diego Padres. It coulld have been due to his volatility as a starter. Except for his other Cy Young-winning year in 2018, the best bWAR he posted in his eight-year career is 2.0 in 2022. In addition to this, Snell also posted a 6-8 record with 4.46 ERA after winning the Cy Young in 2018.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if the Astros made the right choice in signing Josh Hader or would another ace such as Blake Snell at the starting spot could have helped their cause.

