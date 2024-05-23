PHOTO: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton soaks up the sun in yellow-striped swimwear for Vosa Spirits' newest ad campaign

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, has been making headlines after being featured on the cover of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the legendary magazine. Amid the promotional activities that come along with it, the supermodel sneaked in an ad campaign for one of her own businesses.

Upton, who has an ownership stake in Vosa Spirits, posted a photo of herself, soaking in the sun, in a yellow bikini with lemon Vosa Vodka water in her hand on Wednesday with the caption:

"Boat day essentials for this memorial day weekend: friends, sun, and lots of lemon vodka waters🍋💧 Cheers!"

It was only last October that Upton joined the Vosa Spirits ownership and claimed that she tested the product firsthand before investing in it.

“After trying Vosa, I was really excited about the company,” Upton told Forbes. “I've tried so many products in the space, and none of them really checked all the boxes. I've always cared about what ingredients I put in my body, and Vosa brings the highest quality ingredients, with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

"As I've gotten older and become a mother, what you put in your body affects your health, hormones, mood and hangovers. The better the ingredients, the faster you recover.”

Kate Upton to host a fashion show on Hulu, premiere set in July

According to ABC7 News, four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Kate Upton will host the show "Dress My Tour," which is reported to premiere on July 23 on Hulu. The show follows 11 aspiring fashion designers as contestants who will battle it out for a $100,000 winning prize by creating outfits for top music icons in the country.

Kate Upton shared a picture from the show on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Save the date."

Apart from Upton, seven-time Emmy Award-winning costume designer Marina Toybina and Emmy-winning creative director Laurieann Gibson will play both judges and mentors on the reality show.

Moreover, several guest judges will also join the show as it progresses, including Paula Abdul, JoJo Siwa, Ty Dolla $ign, Coi Leray, Toni Braxton, French Montana, JT of The City Girls and Jesse James Decker.

