PHOTO: MLB's 'Big Unit' Randy Johnson takes granddaughter 'Lil Unit' to her first game

The Big Unit, Randy Johnson, has taken his granddaughter to her first MLB game. The Hall of Fame pitcher accompanied his children and their infant daughter to an Arizona Diamondbacks game. It was a touching sight for his fans who may remember how dominant he was, earning that nickname.

His granddaughter, fittingly, has a similar nickname: The Lil Unit. This was on their sign in the stands, which said it was her first baseball game. She's too young to remember the moment, but the photo will inform her of which game she went to first.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson, who last pitched in 2009, transitioned to being a sports photographer who primarily takes pictures of NFL games. Nevertheless, he will always have a soft spot for his family and baseball, and the two elements come together in a photo shared on Instagram.

Arizona Diamondbacks looking to improve on World Series loss

It hasn't been a great start to the season for the Arizona Diamondbacks (4-6), but their schedule may partly be to blame for that. They faced two tough opponents after opening against the Colorado Rockies.

The Diamondbacks are looking to rebound from a slow start.

Those were the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, two of baseball's best teams right now. Nevertheless, the Diamondbacks improved in the offseason and got older, a key quality for a team that overachieved last year.

They made it to the World Series and lost, but they should be a good team again. They have the talent to bounce back.

Led by Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker and Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks will try to finish the job this year. However, the National League is as stacked as ever, and their competition to defend the NL crown is fierce.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.