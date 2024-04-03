PHOTO: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna celebrates as Dodgers star crushes fifth homer of the season with 1,500th career hit

Mookie Betts hit not just a home run but a milestone for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. He registered his 1,500th career hit in the 5-4 win against the San Francisco Giants, a moment that the Dodgers fans celebrated in style, particularly with it being a home run.

Betts' wife, Brianna took to her Instagram stories to pay tribute to her husband in a collage of snaps and clips from the game.

Brianna Betts celebrates Mookie Betts' 1,500th career hit

The Dodgers moved to 6-2 with the win over the Giants, and are beginning to resemble their tag of World Series contenders in 2024.

Dodgers looking strong with Mookie Betts off to a flyer in 2024

Mookie Betts has looked immense in the early stages of this season, and the Dodgers star has recorded 15 hits, 5 home runs, 14 runs, 11 RBIs and 1 stolen base in 30 at-bats, hitting at a .500 average.

Betts had no idea of the milestone he had reached, telling the media:

“I had no idea (about the milestone). When they said it on there, that’s when I found out. Freddie came and congratulated me and I was like, ‘For what?’ He came and told me. I had no idea.”

The Dodgers are also gelling nicely, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto's worrying debut forgotten after an impressive five scoreless innings in his second start. Tyler Glasnow has pitched to a high level in his starts, recording 8 strikeouts and a 2.45 ERA. As for Shohei Ohtani, in 33 at-bats, he has recorded 8 hits, 5 runs, 3 RBIs and 1 stolen base.

The Dodgers are first in the NL West and aim to stay there for the rest of the season. With another game against a division rival in the Giants on Wednesday, the team will be hoping to record a series sweep before preparing to take on the Chicago Cubs in another three-game series.

With the media spotlight fixed on LA given the winter spending, their strong form has done a lot to silence their critics.

