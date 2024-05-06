PHOTO: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna proudly celebrates Dodgers star on being named NL player of the month

Dodgers ace Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, rocked the LADF Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. One day after a star-studded gala event, Mookie was awarded the National League Player of the Month for April.

He projected outstanding numbers in April, as the Dodgers won three back-to-back series during his amazing offensive production.

Brianna Betts, voiced praise for her husband's accomplishment and took to Instagram to share a story congratulating Mookie for being named the NL player of the month for April 2024.

Screenshot from Brianna Betts' story on Instagram

For the month of April, Mookie Betts slashed for .368/.477/.624 for the LA Dodgers. During the previous month, he led the league in hits, wins above replacement, walks, and runs scored.

LA Dodgers' ace slugger, who found a new home at the shortstop position, was completely dialed down and focused on his defensive and offensive productions. In an interview inside Dodger Stadium on Friday, he said:

"I turned off social media, and kind of just went into a little hole. I don’t know nor do I care about any of the numbers and all this type of stuff. I just want to make sure I show up when it matters. That’s all I care about."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke highly of Mookie Betts on Friday

After receiving the NL Player of the Month award, it was not just Mookie Bett's wife Brianna but also Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, who praised the skills and talents of the 31-year-old ballplayer.

In an interview on Friday at Dodger Stadium, Roberts said:

"We could have all guessed that he was going to perform offensively, but you layer in the defense and the value there. I don’t think it’s going to be his last player of the month of the season."

"I don’t think anyone can really appreciate what it’s like to go from the outfield, to be a Gold Glover, to play Gold Glove-caliber second base, then to flip on the other side of the diamond in the big leagues for a championship-caliber team."

Dave Roberts further added:

“To do so seamlessly with all the scrutiny or the expectation — certainly more from himself, actually — to not run from it, and embrace it, is pretty amazing."

Mookie Betts is a six-time gold glover in the outfield, but now he is showcasing amazing defense in the infield for LA, which is a testament to his versatility and defensive prowess.

