PHOTO: NBA star Zach LaVine shows love for Shohei Ohtani's New Balance gear collection

Shohei Ohtani is a beloved figure in the MLB world, as his humility and politeness are not always the norm in the realm of professional sports. The uber-talented two-way superstar is an ambassador to many brands, and one such is New Balance.

Ohtani doesn't just garner the adulation of fans, but also the respect of fellow athletes. Ohtani has a giving nature, as was on display when he gifted a Porsche to the wife of his LA Dodgers teammate, Joe Kelly, in December.

New Balance shared a photo from NBA star Zach LaVine's Instagram, where the Chicago Bulls star posted his thanks to Ohtani for a gift:

"@Shohei Ohtani, @NewBalanceBaseball. ShoTime Appreciate the gear my guy."

New Balance shares Zach LaVine's IG Story

Ohtani has been a walking headline since the end of the 2023 MLB season, and his free agency move from the LA Angels to the LA Dodgers has only been a small part of that.

Ohtani's $700 million contract, marriage and awards have been recurring storylines over the offseason. With the MLB Seoul Series over, news is circulating that Ohtani's interpreter, Ippie Mizuhara, has been fired by the Dodgers amid a mysterious set of circumstances.

Shohei Ohtani parts ways from long-term interpreter Ippie Mizuhara amid allegations of gambling and theft

The Los Angeles Times started an inquiry into Shohei Ohtani after his name appeared in a federal investigation into Matthew Bowyer and a Californian bookmaking operation. This was due to the actions of his interpreter, Ippie Mizuhara, who allegedly placed bets with Bowyer.

This violates the MLB's gambling policy, which was serious enough, but Mizuhara had accrued debts of $4.5 million. Mizuhara initially told ESPN that Ohtani had paid his debts for him:

"Obviously, he (Ohtani) wasn't happy about it and said he would help me out to make sure I never do this again," Mizuhara said. "He decided to pay it off for me."

However, on Wednesday, Mizuhara changed his story substantially, saying Ohtani had not paid the debts and had no knowledge of his gambling. Shortly after Mizuhara was dismissed by the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani's legal representatives (Berk Brettler LLP), provided a statement regarding the situation:

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities."

Mizuhara told ESPN that he is ready to face the consequences of his actions, and with the situation unfolding, it is unclear as to what they will be at this stage.

