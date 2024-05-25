PHOTO: Nick Swisher praises Yankees power trio as Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton smash homers against Padres in third inning

The Bronx Bombers showed incredible gameplay on Friday night against the San Diego Padres. Nick Swisher, who is the former outfielder of the Yankees, could not hold his excitement after watching the gameplay and reposted a post from MLB’s official account on Instagram with three fire emojis to appreciate the Soto, Judge and Stanton Trio.

The three hitters of the Yankees scored home runs off Yu Darvish in the third inning at Petco park.

@yourboyswish/IG Story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Soto had hit a home run at a speed of (107.9) mph and went a distance of 423 feet in the right field. Judge's home run went at a distance of 409 feet in the left field and had an exit velocity of (104.9) mph. Lastly, Stanton’s home run went at a distance of 417 feet and ended up in the second storey of the Western Metal Supply Co. The speed of the homer was (110.9) mph.

Gleyber Torres had also hit a home run toward the south field in the fourth inning. The captain of the Yankees, Aaron Judge, was happy with the overall performance.

“I thought we took some really great swings. We got a guy on and then Juan did his thing. He really started the fireworks. But it was a bunch of guys taking great swings.” said Judge in a post-game interview (as per MLB.com)

The Yankees have a very good batting average and are now at the top of the American League East Table.

Nick Swisher’s help in winning the World Series

Nick Swisher has played with teams like the Athletics, White Sox, Indians, and Braves. But it was his time with the Yankees in 2009 when he rose to fame.

Swisher had a good year in 2009, recording 35 doubles and 29 home runs. The New York Yankees were able to clinch the World Series Champion in 2009 thanks to his efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback