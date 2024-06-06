PHOTO: Olivia Dunne reunites with Pirates rookie boyfriend Paul Skenes for brunch following Mexico trip

Social media influencer Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, a rookie pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, were spotted enjoying brunch together on Wednesday. This came after Dunne returned from her family trip to San Jose Del Cabo in Mexico.

Dunne uploaded images of Skenes and their mixed fruit meal on Snapchat. From the pictures, it can be seen that they went to the famous breakfast joint in Pennsylvania, “First Watch."

Photo: @livvy_gymnast/Snapchat

Dunne traveled to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to support her boyfriend during Thursday's game and posted a picture of how tired she was.

“Red eye but I made it,” Dunne wrote as the caption.

Photo: livvy_gymnast/Snapchat

Paul Skenes was quite dominant in Thursday’s game. This was the first time that he faced Shohei Ohtani. In their first encounter, Skenes struck out Ohtani with three fast balls. The velocity of the pitches was respectively 101.3, 100.1 and 100.8 mph.

During the third inning, however, Ohtani hit a two-run home run off Paul Skene’s pitch toward the Dodgers dugout with an exit velocity of 105.6 mph, carrying a distance of 415 feet. For the brilliant gameplay shown by Skenes, the Pirates were able to defeat the best team in the NL West 10-6.

Skenes is currently having a record of 3-0 this season. In Thursday's match, he played for five innings and delivered 93 pitches. He also has an ERA of 3.00 and struck out 38 players till now.

Olivia Dunne shows support for boyfriend in Pittsburgh Pirates colors

Olivia Dunne was present at the PMC Park on Thursday to support her boyfriend. Before the game, she posted a picture on her Snapchat in which she could be seen sporting a stylish all-black outfit with a classic black Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap.

“Let’s go Pirates!” Dunne captioned one of the pictures.

Photo: livvy_gymnast/Snapchat

This wasn't the first time Dunne sported Pirates gear to support Skenes. She was also present for his debut against the Cubs and was spotted supporting him in Pirates colors in a previous match against the San Francisco Giants.

Dunne's dedication to cheering on Skenes, both in person and virtually, highlights the strong support system surrounding the young baseball player.

