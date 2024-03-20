PHOTO: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. channels Korean style fusion with an edgy all-black ensemble featuring chess print trench coat

Fernando Tatis Jr. is enjoying his time in South Korea ahead of the two-game Seoul Series to be played against the Dodgers on March 20 and 21 inside the Gocheok Sky Dome. The San Diego Padres won both their exhibition games in Korea ahead of the big regular-season clash against their National League rivals.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was observed amid the busy streets of Seoul, taking in the beautiful atmosphere. He was spotted rocking an elegant Korean style fusion with an edgy all-black ensemble complete with a chess print trench coat, black boots, and a glittery Cuban link chain.

Screenshot from Fernando Tatis Jr.'s story on Instagram

Tatis Jr. couldn't really get going in either of the SD Padres exhibition games, despite the Padres winning both games.

Padres defeated the Korean National team 1-0 in an All-pitchers game, which saw them score the only run of the game via a wild pitch. Meanwhile against the LG Twins on Monday, Tatis went hitless once again as Korean native Ha-Seong Kim blasted two two-run home runs in a familiar ground to win the tie for San Diego in a closely contested game.

A healthy Fernando Tatis Jr. could be an excellent contender for the NL MVP in 2024

After breaking out as a superstar in his maiden big league season and encountering some hurdles thereafter, Fernando Tatis Jr. is back with a bang, as he is completely healthy and ready to take on the 2024 season with real verve.

Last season with the SD Padres, he mustered a.257 batting average, blasted 25 home runs, and had 78 RBIs in 141 games. It was a great comeback for the outfielder after 2022 season marred with injury and suspension.

"Last year it was more getting back on track, seeing how I was gonna bounce back after all those surgeries, (seeing how) my left arm was feeling during a long season. And it was a battle. … But now this year is totally different (in terms of) preparation and what I’m aiming for" - Fernando Tatis Jr. said, via San Diego Union-Tribune

“I feel way better than I did last year. Talents plus work ethic; this offseason’s work ethic, it feels like this is gonna be special.” - Tatis Jr. via San Diego Union-Tribune

