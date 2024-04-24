PHOTO: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrates NCAA triumph by serving fans fried chicken at Raising Cane's

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne and her fellow teammates just recently sealed a national title victory. The LSU Tigers gymnasts won their maiden NCAA gymnastics title in collegiate history.

LSU comfortably defeated the California Golden Bears, Utah Utes, and Florida Gators gymnastics teams in rotation four to claim the ultimate title with an overall score of 198.2250.

After winning the NCAA title Olivia Dunne said:

"Winning the first national championship means the world to this team. And it’s so cool to be a part of history.

"And I know how hard this team has worked all year and to watch it all pay off was just so gratifying."

To celebrate the victory in an unorthodox fashion, Olivia Dunne and her teammates graced a local Raising Cane's outlet to serve and interact with customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, Kiya Johnson, and Savannah Schoenherr accompanied Olivia to the Raising Cane's outlet to celebrate the team's victory.

While Olivia Dunne claimed her maiden NCAA title in her final year as a collegiate athlete, her boyfriend Paul Skenes has been impressing the masses with his performances in the minor leagues and has put the major leagues on notice as he is now touted to be the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

Paul Skenes was optioned to the Indianapolis Indians, which are the AAA affiliates of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season. Pirates manager Derek Shelton wanted Skenes to garner more experience before making the switch to the big leagues.

Paul Skenes celebrated Olivia Dunne's NCAA championship title with the LSU Tigers

Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 1 prospect and a former NCAA baseball champion with the LSU Tigers in 2023, Paul Skenes, celebrated his girlfriend's victory in the NCAA gymnastics championship on April 20, 2024.

Skenes posted Instagram stories after Dunne's NCAA title win. While Paul is eagerly waiting to get a big league call, the Pirates have been on song so far this season, impressing in both aspects of the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates' continued success and no major injury on the roster could mean Skenes' extended stay in the minor leagues, but things and a ballclub's season can change instantly. Paul Skenes could hope for an MLB debut soon.

