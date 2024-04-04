PHOTO: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne jokes about not being her mom's favorite

Pirates budding prospect Paul Skenes' ace gymnast girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, recently uploaded a comical Snapchat story showcasing her mom hugging her pet dog Roux, with the caption:

"Mom reunited with her fav (roux not me)"

Take a look at the screenshot of the Snapchat story here:

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snpachat

Olivia Dunne has a strong bond with her mother, Katherine Dunne, who she says has supported her gymnastics career since childhood.

In 2000, Katherine married David, Olivia's father. Both are Rutgers graduates and have another daughter named Julianna Dunne. Julianna is Livvy's elder sister and the driving force behind her success on social media.

The siblings can often be observed taking an active part in each other's social media posts, while their mother Katherine is not too far behind, as she too is somewhat active on various social media sites.

Apart from being a supportive and caring mother to both her daughters, Katherine Dunne also guides and gives valuable life lessons to Olivia Dunne amid her progressive career.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is thankful for her parents support before every home meet

While Paul Skenes couldn't attend her final home appearance for the LSU Tigers on March 15, due to being on the active roster for the Pirates in spring training, her parents were there to cheer her on as she began the final stretch of her collegiate career in gymnastics with the Tigers.

In an exclusive interview ahead of her final home meeting in North Carolina, Olivia Dunne voiced appreciation for her parents support, saying:

"Ever since I have been in college, my mom has never missed a meet and my dad comes pretty much every home meet and I mean they mean the world to me just having them there is like a little safety blanket. I just love them so much."

While Livvy Dunne aims to headline the championships for the Tigers in Nashville, her boyfriend Paul Skenes will make tireless efforts for the Pittsburgh Pirates AAA side to get the nod for playing in the big leagues this season.

