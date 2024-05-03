PHOTO: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks Barbie-pink swimsuit for a hot summer afternoon

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying her time off after winning the NCAA gymnastics championship with the LSU Tigers on April 20.

This was Livvy's last year as a college athlete, and she hasn't provided any updates on her plans as a gymnast once she graduates. Although, she recently announced a multi-million-dollar NIL deal with Passes, a platform that will allow the famed Tigers gymnast's eager fans to watch exclusive content from her.

Olivia Dunne is enjoying her summer break as she rocked a barbie-pink swimsuit for a hot summer afternoon. Take a look at Livvy's amazing look in the swimsuit from her Snapchat stories here:

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat

While Olivia takes some time off her busy schedule, her boyfriend Paul Skenes can't do the same, as the minor league schedule is both tiring and relentless, even for a starting pitcher who pitches in every 4-5 days. Skenes is currently playing with Pirates triple-A affiliates, the Indianapolis Indians.

Paul Skenes and Olivia recently took some time off their busy schedules to go sightseeing in Omaha, where they even ventured around Charles Schwab Field, which annually hosts the NCAA college baseball World Series.

While Livvy will be graduating from LSU as a senior this year, Paul is sweating it out in the minors in an attempt to receive a big league nod soon.

Olivia Dunne made the first call to Paul Skenes after NCAA title triumph

Olivia Dunne revealed in an exclusive interview with People magazine that she called up boyfriend Paul Skenes as soon as she won the NCAA title. Initially, Dunne was emotional and embraced her mother in attendance in Fort Worth, Texas, before dialling up Skenes.

"I just wanted to fill him in on what just happened because I know he just won a national championship at LSU. He understands all the feelings so I just wanted to call him and just tell him what it was like," Livvy Dunne said (via People)

Paul Skenes was an NCAA champion himself when he won it all with the LSU Tigers in 2023. He was selected as the first overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates the same year.

Skenes received a historic signing bonus of $9.6 million from the Pirates organization and is currently striking out hitters for fun in the minor leagues.

