PHOTO: Randy Arozarena rocks Orlando Magic jersey while picking up his new wheels in Tampa

Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena brought some magic to a car dealership on Thursday. The outfielder, known for his hard-hitting style and stunning on-field performances, was seen rocking the sleeveless blue jersey of the NBA team Orlando Magic.

The Bill Currie Ford dealership in Tampa posted a story featuring Arozarena on Thursday. Although it wasn't revealed which car he was picking up, the dealership tagged him in the story, thanking him for his purchase and also for gifting them baseball bats.

“@randy_arozarena picking up his car from @billcurrietampa. Thank you so much for the bats” read the caption that an employee of the dealership posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Thanks for coming in!” captioned the dealership by reposting the story.

@shelby.bollomo, @billcurrietampa/ INSTAGRAM

Randy Arozarena’s jersey choice might seem like a casual thing, but it reflects the unique spirit of the Tampa Bay Rays. The state of Florida boasts a passionate fanbase that enthusiastically supports both its baseball and basketball teams. This friendly connection between the Rays and the Magic adds to the city’s vibrant culture.

Arozarena had been playing really well this season. He has recorded a batting average of .162, eight home runs, 18 RBIs and has an OPS of .579 this season till now.

He became an All-Star for the first time in 2023, the AL Rookie of the Year in 2021 and won the Babe Ruth Award in 2020.

Arozarena's act, even if it was unintentional, showcased his love for the team. It's a reminder that Tampa Bay sports fans can appreciate excellence across different sports, without letting city pride get in the way of a good laugh.

When Randy Arozarena gifted his brother a car

In 2023, Randy Arozarena gifted his younger brother Raiko Arozarena, who is a soccer goalkeeper, a brand new Genesis G80 coupe.

The car is not just sleek but also packs a punch. The cost of the car starts at $55,295 and it has two options available. A 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and the other one with a 300-horsepower twin-turbo engine.

"First of all I want to thank God for giving me so many blessings and especially you my brother @randy_arozarena for this beautiful gift, thank you for always having your support, I am speechless of so much excitement I love this beauty" captioned Raiko on his post when he was gifted the car.

Randy Arozarena's big gift shows not only his success on the baseball diamond but also his love for his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback