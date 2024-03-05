PHOTO: Rays star Jose Siri electrifies fashion with thunder-shaped earring & black hoodie combo

Star CF for the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Siri, has been having decent spring training outings, and the slugger never happens to miss out on style whenever he is off the diamond travelling around.

Recently, Siri shared a story on Instagram showcasing his stylized Adidas black hoodie with a Black Adam thunderbolt earring encrusted with diamonds.

Screenshot from Jose Siri's story on Instagram

Jose Siri got off to a stellar start in the Grapefruit League as he blasted a homer against the Atlanta Braves in his maiden preseason game of the season and helped the Rays register a win by a score of 6-5 on February 24.

Since then, manager Kevin Cash has been experimenting with his roster, providing playing time to the young in the hopes that his team can emulate the record start they produced last season.

Siri is often spottted with cuban link chains, among others, during gamedays, and an almost matching set of earrings. Mostly, he was observed wearing the Christ's Cross earring, made out of white gold and encrusted with diamonds. Siri's style statement is unmatched, as his fashion sense was even praised last year during the 2023 MLB opening day.

Jose Siri wants to up the ante by raking in at least 30 bases in 2024

According to the latest report by Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times, Jose Siri has showcased a positive willingness to improve his SB stats in the upcoming season of baseball. According to the report, Siri has expressed the wish to steal at least 30 bases in 2024.

Jose Siri mentioned that in 2023, he concentrated on improving his power, and in just 364 plate appearances, he hit a career-high 25 home runs. However, Siri's total of stolen bases (12) decreased by two bags in the previous season, even as the league as a whole saw a gain in stolen bases, crediting Braves RF Ronald Acuna Jr.'s record-breaking 73 SBs.

Despite Siri's exceptional speed (98th percentile on Statcast), he has to raise his career on-base percentage of .273 in order to be a more reliable threat on the basepaths in 2024.

Siri showcased his power on the full show last season with the TB Rays. He only hit .222 during the same time, with an on-base percentage of .267. He walked in just 5.5% of his plate appearances and struck out in 35.7% of them, which is the greatest strikeout percentage of any baseball player, who made at least 350 trips to the bat in the 2023 MLB season.

