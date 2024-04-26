LA Dodgers rookie Landon Knack registered the first win of his major league career against the Nationals on Wednesday, and DH Shohei Ohtani celebrated the rookie's achievement with full verve.

Los Angeles produced a mighty hitting display, propelling the pitcher toward his maiden win as a Dodger. A strong performance from the batting lineup can ease the pressure off the starting pitcher's shoulders, and LA did just that, credit to a Shohei Ohtani masterclass on April 24, 2024.

The rookie received a game ball and the team stat sheet as a memento to commemorate his victory against the Nats in Game 2, of the three-game series. Ohtani posted the same image on his Instagram handle in appreciation of Knack.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the snapshot from Shotime's IG story here:

Screenshot of Shohei Ohtani's story from Instagram

Landon Knack showcased good control on the mound, pitching for six innings and allowing only two runs on three hits. Although he walked three batters, he managed to strike out five hitters.

The starting pitcher had registered a loss in his previous start against the Nats, during which the Dodgers' hitting lineup failed to put a single run on the board.

However, on Wednesday the Dodgers hitters fired on all cylinders as LA finished the game with 20 hits, including three doubles by Shohei Ohtani and a home run by Andy Pages. They scored eleven runs in the process, registering a series win (11-2) after three straight losses during their homestand.

LA Dodgers completed the sweep of the Washington Nationals in the series finale on Thursday. They won the contest by a slim margin of 2-1 as LA's bullpen delivered exceptionally on the mound, a stark contrast to their recent performances.

Landon Knack will most likely be up against Jordan Montgomery for his next start

The LA Dodgers will be on the road for two away series, starting with a matchup against the Blue Jays followed by a series against the Diamondbacks.

Since Landon Knack pitched during Wednesday's game, he will not be starting in the three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto. His next start is likely to come in Game 2 of the three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday.

The D-backs will be starting their ace starter, Jordan Montgomery, in Game 2. If Knack does indeed start that game on April 30, 2024, it will be a vital moment for him and the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback