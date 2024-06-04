PHOTO: Trevor Bauer's agent Rachael Luba celebrates ex-Dodgers star's chart-topping ERA among Mexican League pitchers

Ex-MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer is building a strong case for himself as he still eyes a major league return while dominating south of the border from the mound. He is currently playing for the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico of the Mexican Baseball League, also known as Liga Mexicana de Béisbol, i.e., LMB.

His agent, Rachel Luba, has been a strong advocate of him, as she is often sharing his pitching numbers on social media. On Monday, she posted LMB's stat leaders, where the former Cy Young winner is topping the pitching stats in many categories.

According to the image shared, Trevor Bauer leads all of LMB in ERA (1.53), strikeouts (70) and six games pitched. In other categories, Fernando Salas leads the league with 15 saves and David Reyes leads with 0.88 WHIP.

However, pitching skills may not be the only thing keeping Trevor Bauer out of the MLB. Bauer recently shared that there's more than meets the eye in his case.

Trevor Bauer explains the reason for his league-wide neglect to answer fan query

Last week, a fan asked Trevor Bauer on social media whether there was any genuine interest in signing him among MLB teams. In response, the former LA Dodgers pitcher revealed an inside chat that he had with an MLB GM.

"We would love to sign him. We know he’d help us win and we know he’d be great in the clubhouse. But it’s not my decision. It’s an ownership and mlb decision. Let me talk to my owner," Bauer quoted an unspecified MLB GM.

Adding to the conversation, Bauer mentioned that the league wide neglect is not because of his pitching but that the ownership and the league as a whole want to stay away from him.

"If you’re wondering why it would be “an mlb decision”, that’s a great question and something people should be looking into for a multitude of reasons. The only logical explanation for why I don’t have a job in the big leagues right now is that teams are being told they cannot sign me. And that’s a serious problem," Bauer wrote in his tweet.

Despite all the off-field controversies that have held Trevor Bauer off the major league mound, he continues to pitch well in Mexico while aspiring to get on the MLB mound once again.

