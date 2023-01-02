PHOTO: World Series champion Trey Mancini and NBC Sports host Sara Perlman drop a glimpse of their destination wedding weeks after getting hitched

After keeping MLB fans waiting since October, MLB first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini and his wife Sara Perlman dropped a glimpse of their destination wedding.

Sara took to Instagram to share an exclusive image and called the wedding day the "best day of their lives."

Trey and Sara exchanged vows on October 12, 2022, at a dreamy beach set up in the presence of their close family members.

"12.10.22. The best day of our lives ♥️ The best year of our lives!" - Sara Perlman

Trey proposed to Sara on November 4, 2021, at the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland.

"I love you forever." - Sara Perlman

The pair married exactly a year after getting engaged.

Sara Perlman stuck by Trey Mancini when the All-Star was diagnosed with cancer

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Trey Mancini #26 of the Houston Astros looks on before batting against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 22, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Trey Mancini's career has been admirable in MLB, from overcoming colon cancer to winning the World Series. His fiancée, Sara Perlman, has been by his side continuously for the entire period.

When Trey was told he had cancer, the pair had just recently begun dating. Next, Sara assumed the role of his principal caregiver and remained by his side during the quarantine period on the way to his complete recovery.

"Smiling extra today 🥲🥲🥲 What a year and journey it has been! Congratulations on your first game back, I am so proud of you & know how excited everyone is to see you back out there!!" - Sara Perlman

It is endearing to witness Sara and Trey stand by one another no matter what. Their romance is a real epic!

Poll : 0 votes