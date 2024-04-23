PHOTO: Yankees' Alex Verdugo sports taxi-themed custom Jordan cleats with stylish checkered swoosh

New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo is among a few MLB players who wear custom cleats on the diamond. The other name that comes to mind is Fernando Tatis Jr., but that's a story for another day.

In the recent custom cleat worn by Verdugo in their weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, he rocked a pair of taxi-themed Jordan cleats with a chequered Swoosh logo on the side of the shoe.

Representing New York City, which is known for its signature taxis, Alex Verdugo had the best ideas in mind with these cleats. According to ESPN, New York has 13,587 registered taxis, each with its own medallion.

Moreover, in this cleat, Verdugo had a nice game, going 3-4 with two RBIs in Sunday's game.

Alex Verdugo continues to celebrate Yankees' rich history with a sneaker statement

It's not difficult to see why Alex Verdugo was a fan-favorite in his previous two stops with the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Earlier in the offseason, Verdugo was dealt to the Yankees via trade and now that he's here, he celebrates retired Yankee legends.

During the spring season, Verdugo wore various custom cleats to honor Yankees culture, but the one with retired numbers endeared fans the most. He wore the Air Jordan 1 High in a white and navy colorway.

The cleats paid tribute to retired Yankee legends, including No. 42 twice (Mariano Rivera and Jackie Robinson), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson), No. 46 (Andy Pettitte), No. 49 (Ron Guidry) and No. 51 (Bernie Williams).

The jersey numbers of these legends were stampeded on the right side of the foot.

True Blue, owned and operated by Billy Hobbs, created these unique cleats.

This season, Alex Verdugo is doing well on expected lines. He's hitting .256, compiling 20 hits, seven RBIs, 12 walks, two home runs and one stolen base.

Both with fashion and hitting, Verdugo seems to hitting it out of the park. Expect more such customized sneakers from him to come fans' way.

