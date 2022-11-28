PHOTO: YES Network's Michael Kay tweets a picture of him and Derek Jeter at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in 1996

American sports broadcaster Michael Kay posted a throwback picture and transported baseball fans into the 90s era. Kay’s blast from a past photograph features New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. The All-Star made his MLB debut in 1995, and the picture is from the following year.

In the photo, Kay and Jeter look cool while the broadcaster poses for a great picture. Along with the picture, Kay disclosed that the photograph was taken at the Macy’s Parade in 1996.

Michael Kay @RealMichaelKay Thanksgiving throwback. Hanging with the not-yet Captain at the Macy’s Parade in 1996. Thanksgiving throwback. Hanging with the not-yet Captain at the Macy’s Parade in 1996. https://t.co/rKa8UpglUt

“Thanksgiving throwback. Hanging with the not-yet Captain at the Macy’s Parade in 1996.” – Michael Kay

The following season, Jeter was named the Yankees' starting shortstop, took home the Rookie of the Year Award, and assisted his club in defeating the Atlanta Braves in the 1996 World Series.

The photo has received several likes and comments from MLB fans. One user reminisced abouy the good, old times and wrote:

Justin @JDURGIT @RealMichaelKay It was a fun time back in Yankee Universe back then. Being a fan in my mid-teens it was quite the time to be alive. @RealMichaelKay It was a fun time back in Yankee Universe back then. Being a fan in my mid-teens it was quite the time to be alive.

"It was a fun time back in Yankee Universe back then. Being a fan in my mid-teens it was quite the time to be alive.” Justin

Another user made a hilarious comparison and called Kay a detective with a “Kay Factor.”

Lord Darkstar @Lorddarkstar @RealMichaelKay You look like an 80s detective whose partner was on to something but was told to leave it alone. Now, framed by dirty cops. With the Chief handcuffed and the mayor looking for a scapegoat. You decide to go undercover to clear his name. This is The Kay Factor. @RealMichaelKay You look like an 80s detective whose partner was on to something but was told to leave it alone. Now, framed by dirty cops. With the Chief handcuffed and the mayor looking for a scapegoat. You decide to go undercover to clear his name. This is The Kay Factor.

"You look like an 80s detective whose partner was on to something but was told to leave it alone. Now, framed by dirty cops. With the Chief handcuffed and the mayor looking for a scapegoat. You decide to go undercover to clear his name. This is The Kay Factor." – Lord Darkstar

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as mentioned by Kay, is held annually by Macy's in New York City. The parade, which debuted in 1924, is tied for the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the US with America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

On Thanksgiving Day, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Manhattan hosts a three-hour parade that ends outside Macy's Herald Square.

Michael Kay @RealMichaelKay Here’s the whole pic from the Thanksgiving post. Here’s the whole pic from the Thanksgiving post. https://t.co/NmvWzVI5Wb

"Here’s the whole pic from the Thanksgiving post." – Michael Kay

The parade has been broadcast nationwide on NBC since 1953. Macy's employees, as well as their friends and family, all give them time to work at the parade.

Derek Jeter on the “Kay-Rod” show: “This will be my last visit here”

MLB star Derek Jeter recently joined Michael Kay and former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez on ESPN's "Kay-Rod" broadcast.

Kay brought up Jeter's iconic 1997 Sports Illustrated "shirtless shortstop" cover during the show.

When it was displayed on the screen during the broadcast, Jeter wasn't amused.

“No, please, man, no. This will be my last visit here,” Jeter joked.

Watch:

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia they really did that to derek jeter they really did that to derek jeter 😭 https://t.co/2achE9FSQ8

"they really did that to derek jeter" – Jomboy Media

Kay is a sportscaster who serves as the announcer for the Yankees on television. He also hosts CenterStage on the YES Network and is the host of The Michael Kay Show.

Derek Jeter is known as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. He played for the Yankees for the duration of his 20-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history and the highest by a position player.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 to February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Poll : 0 votes