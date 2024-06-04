PHOTO: Yoshinobu Yamamoto sports luxe look with Louis Vuitton wallet & Richard Mille watch ahead of Dodgers vs. Pirates showdown

After yet another impressive MLB outing against the Colorado Rockies last week, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto arrived for training in style on Monday. The Dodgers recorded a 4-0 victory against the Rockies on Sunday to complete their comeback after losing the first game.

As they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates next, Yamamoto arrived for training carrying a Louis Vuitton wallet and sporting a Richard Mille watch. He was seen carrying an iconic black and brown Louis Vuitton wallet, along with a Richard Mille watch.

It seems that while he gains confidence on the field. the Japanese ace is growing in confidence in his fashionable look.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto arrived in the MLB after the 2023 season, touted as the pitcher in the world outside the MLB.

Having dominated the NPB in Japan over the last six years, he was one of the top international prospects and was quicky signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since then, he has lived up to the hype and proved that he's one of the best pitching talents in the world.

In his latest outing this season, Yamamoto pitched six innings and gave up one run, recording seven strikeouts and taking his record for the season to 6-2.

Gavin Stone follows Yoshinobu Yamamoto to complete Dodgers' comeback over the Rockies

Despite losing the first game of their series against the Colorado Rockies, the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back to win the next two and wrap up the series.

Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto put in an impressive performance in Game 2 to tie the series, while fellow rookie Gavin Stone completed the win with five shutout innings in Game 3.

The Dodgers are well and truly firing on all cylinders, which is reflected by their pitchers' performances.

Yamamoto and Stone are both in their first full season and have a 6-2 in the MLB, which is impressive. They now go on the road for their next two series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees.

