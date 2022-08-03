Photos: Alex Bragman and wife share adorable pictures of their newborn baby, leaving MLB wives Kayla Harper and Jessica Trout in awe

MLB fans anticipated good news when they heard that Taylor Jones would be recalled and Alex Bregman would be placed on the MLB paternity list.

On August 1, Houston Astros third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Howard became parents to a little boy. Entering parenthood is absolute bliss! Seeing a child for the first time is an experience unlike any other.

Reagan, being a first-time mom, took to her Instagram to post a glimpse of her newborn. Alex and Reagan have named their son Knox Samuel Bregman.

"On 08.01.22 at 7:08pm our world changed forever." - Reagan Bregman

Before Monday's Houston Astros versus Boston Red Sox game, Alex Bregman was added to the paternity list at the eleventh hour. MLB players are allowed to take leave for three days when they are placed on the paternity list.

However, understanding Alex's commitment to his team, Reagan asked him to get back in action.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Alex Bregman ( @ABREG_1 ) could have stayed on the paternity list two more days “but Reagan ( @reabreg ) told me to get out there and get some hits.” Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) could have stayed on the paternity list two more days “but Reagan (@reabreg) told me to get out there and get some hits.” https://t.co/fNud86UbNX

"Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) could have stayed on the paternity list two more days 'but Reagan (@reabreg) told me to get out there and get some hits.'" - Mark Berman

After dating for a short period, Alex and Reagan tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate celebration.

"Married to my best friend" - Reagan Bregman

Alex and Reagan announced the pregnancy in February 2022.

"Baby we’re crazy bout you." - @Reagan Bregman

Now that Knox Samuel is here, he is going to change the lives of Alex and Reagan and bring a lot of happiness.

MLB star wives Kayla Harper and Jessica Trout melt seeing baby Knox Samuel's picture

Bryce and Kayla Harper, 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Among those who were delighted to see youngster Bregman were the wives of two MLB stars, Kayla Harper and Jessica Trout.

Kayla Harper and Jessa Trout commented on Reagan's IG Post.

Kayla Harper, the wife of Bryce Harper, couldn't contain her happiness and commented:

"So excited for y'all! Congrats!"

While Jessica Trout, the wife of Mike Trout, sent her good wishes and wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Kat Pressly and Kara McCullers also commented on Reagan's IG post.

Kara McCullers, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., also commented on Reagan's IG post:

"Congratulations!!!! 🤍🥹🥹🥹 he’s precious!!"

Kat Pressly, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly, wrote:

"Congrats, what a little angel. love you already sweet little knox, we can’t wait to meet you!!!"

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Bregman for the arrival of their munchkin.

