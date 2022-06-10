Photos: Alex Rodriguez shares glimpses of Italian vacation with his rumored ladylove Kathryne Padgett

Currently, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is on a rejuvenating Italian vacation with his supposed ladylove, Kathryne Padgett, and took to Instagram to post story snippets of the holiday.

Curious to know where they are in Italy? Positano, the iconic hamlet bordering the Amalfi Coast, was chosen by the couple. With cerulean water of the Mediterranean Sea and ragged Lattari Mountains making up the scenery, Positano is also cataloged under the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A-Rod also tagged Kathryne in his Instagram story, making it clear their bond is brewing. Padgett wasted no time and reposted A-Rod's IG story on her IG account a few hours later.

Apart from posting selfies together, both Alex and Kathryne posted solo pictures as well. During the day, Alex Rodriguez was seen posing on the sundeck of a yacht wearing a crisp white shirt and khaki shorts. In the evening, Alex switched to navy blue pants and a polo t-shirt, which was layered with a jacket.

"Day & Night." - A-Rod

Kathryne also left a comment on A-Rod's IG post. She wrote, "Bellissimo," which in the Italian language means very beautiful. Padgett also left a lip emoji that denotes a kiss.

Alex replied saying, "Yes I am."

Kathryne Padgett chose to flaunt her well-toned body in a pink bikini overlooking the sea.

"Salute, Sorrento." - @Kathryne Padgett

In the evening, she wore a stunning green halter-neck dress.

The scene could not be more beautiful.

Johnny Damon and Shane Victorino were among those who commented on Alex Rodriguez's Instagram post

A-Rod and Padgett were spotted at a recent NBA playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

Apart from Kathryne Padgett's endearing comment, former MLB outfielders Shane Victorino and Johnny David Damon also commented on A-Rod's IG post.

Johnny Damon commented, "🙌" and A-Rod replied with "🙌."

Shane Victorino commented,"🤙🏽🤙🏽🤙🏽" and A-Rod replied with "🙌."

Papa John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John's Pizza restaurant chain, also commented on A-Rod's post.

He said, "Looks like you’re having “yachts” of fun 🛥."

Alex and Kathryne appear to be making their relationship public and exhibiting their newfound closeness after keeping it under wraps and causing a lot of conjecture among fans and the media.

