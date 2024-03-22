PHOTOS: (G)I-DLE sets the stage ablaze as K-pop group kicks off Seoul Series Game 2 with electrifying performance

The recently concluded MLB Seoul Series at Gocheok Sky Dome was full of festivities, with many K-pop groups setting the stage on fire. Among them were (G)I-DLE, a girl group of five, who kicked off Game 2 of the Seoul Series with an electrifying performance.

The five girl artists, including Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua, put on a sensational performance and MLB shared glimpses of it on Instagram.

"(G)I-DLE lit up the stage for #SeoulSeries Game 2! 🤩," the caption read.

The girls wore white outfits with their group name and were supported by a dance group that donned Yankee-like pinstripe jerseys. The full-house stadium was fully behind them during their performance, and loud cheers were heard when they concluded the performance.

Padres outlast Dodgers 15-11 in Game 2 of Seoul Series

Game 2 of the Seoul Series was a run-fest, with both teams piling up runs for fun, making a mockery of opposing pitchers.

LA Dodgers' star acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto was hit hard in his 43-pitch, one-inning outing, giving away five runs, four hits, two walks and two Ks. This put the Padres in front 5-0.

Both teams scored four runs each in the fourth to take the game 9-6, entering the fourth inning. The next three innings saw both teams add three runs to take the score to 12-9. The Dodgers put things in motion in the bottom of the eighth, adding two more runs to get within one run (12-11).

However, Manny Machado's three-run moonshot in the top of the ninth against JP Feyereisen took the score to 15-11, sealing the game for good. Padres closer Suarez turned down the Dodgers hitters, denying any chance of a comeback.

Leadoff hitter Mookie Betts had an incredible game, going 4-5 with 6 RBIs, one walk and two runs scored.

For the Padres, Xander Bogaerts (2 RBIs), Fernando Tatis Jr. (1 RBI), Jake Cronenworth (4 RBIs) and Manny Machado (3 RBIs) were the prime contributors to tie the series.

Both teams now head home for one last spring training series before they play their home openers on March 28.

