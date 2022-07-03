Photos: Meet the wife of five-time All-Star Manny Machado

Manny Machado, a five-time All-Star, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2010 MLB Draft. After being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, Machado helped lead the MLB team to the World Series. The San Diego Padres and Manny inked a 10-year deal worth $300 million. His contract made him the highest paid athlete in North American sports at the time.

The San Diego Padres shortstop and third baseman is married to his long-time girlfriend, Yainee Alonso. Here's a timeline of Manny and Yainee's relationship.

Manny Machado and Yainee Alonso: Marriage in 2014

Manny and his wife, Yainee Alonso, in 2014

Yainee Alonso and Padre Manny Machado dated for a long time. The pair wed in November 2014 following their 2013 engagement. Manny took to Instagram to post a stunning shot of the couple in their wedding attire. In the photograph, he wore a black tuxedo, and Yainee donned a strapless white gown.

Manny and Yainee held placards of Mr. and Mrs., flaunting their new relationship status.

Manny and Yainee: First child in 2015

Manny and his wife, Yainee Alonso, at the All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.

Manny and Yainee welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015. Manny wished his IG followers a merry Christmas and uploaded a family picture with his newborn.

Since 2015, Manny has not provided any fresh updates concerning their son.

Manny and Yainee: Dog parents

Manny and his wife, Yainee Alonso, seem very in love with each other.

Manny and Yainee are pet parents to two beautiful dogs who complete their family. Both of their dogs have been a huge part of their lives as a married couple. Manny shared an illustration on Instagram depicting their wholesome family. Interestingly, their son was portrayed as a snowman--or, a sandman--with a backdrop of a picturesque beach.

From wishing his wife a happy birthday every year and sending her Valentine's Day greetings on Instagram to going on vacations to stunning locales, Manny and Yainee give everybody couple goals. For the last eight years, the pair has been going strong through thick and thin. It would be lovely to see Manny post more updates on Instagram and give us a sneak peek into their lives.

