PICTURE: Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and more MLB stars share spotlight with Braves' Michael Harris II on his wedding day

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II tied the knot with his girlfriend Esther Hoe this past weekend, and Ozzie Albies was among the guests at the party. Meanwhile, his Braves teammates Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Travis D'Arnaud, Spencer Strider, A.J. Minter and Dylan Lee were also among those in attendance. The wedding was held at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ozzie Albies, the Atlanta Braves second baseman, shared a post from the party as the groom posed for a picture with his teammates at the venue. The picture also featured Vaughn Grissom, who came up through the ranks at the franchise along with Michael Harris II before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2023 season.

Michael Harris II stood at the center of the picture, looking dapper in his white waistcoat and trousers with a snazzy pair of blue floaters. His Braves teammates kept their attire simple yet looked sharp in tuxedos and matching ties.

"Congratulations, bro, on your marriage," Ozzie Albies wished his newly married teammate on Instagram. "Wishing you and your wife a lifetime of blessings."

Michael Harris II tied the knot with Esther Hoe after dating her for four years. Harris II was drafted by the Braves in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut three years later, in 2022, and ended the season as the National League Rookie of the Year, ahead of his teammate Spencer Strider.

Ozzie Albies attends Michael Harris II's wedding with wife Andreia

Ozzie Albies won the 2021 World Series with the Atlanta Braves (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

On Saturday, Ozzie Albies was accompanied by his wife, Andreia, for the marriage of his Atlanta Braves teammate Michael Harris II. Albies shared a photograph of him and his better half from inside the wedding venue on his Instagram profile, with pictures of the newly married couple in the background.

Albies hails from the small island nation of Curaçao, and he made his major league debut for the Braves as a 20-year-old in August 2017. Since then, he has bagged three All-Star Game appearances and two Silver Slugger awards over his eight-year MLB career, besides earning a World Series ring in 2021.

Off the field, Albies is an avid collector of exotic fish and maintains several large tanks at his residence to house them. His wife and mother-in-law also share the passion with him.

