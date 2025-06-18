PICTURES: Olivia Dunne makes everlasting memories with Paul Skenes & friends at College World Series in Omaha

Former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne took a step back from her commitments as she enjoyed the College World Series in Omaha with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, her sister, Julz Dunne, and other friends.
On Tuesday, Dunne and Skenes turned heads at Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina, joining LSU fans for the famous Jell‑O shot challenge before LSU’s CWS matchup against UCLA.
For the game day, Dunne rocked a custom double‑color jersey — LSU purple up front, Skenes' Pirates jersey in back. She captioned her post:
“Business in the back … party in the front”
She also supported the Tigers from the stands during their winner’s bracket win over Arkansas, who lost 4-1.
Meanwhile, Skenes, who led LSU to the 2023 CWS title, returned to Omaha on his off-day. He spent quality time with Livvy and was filmed the Jell‑O shot leaderboard updates, which was captured by Livvy in her social media post:
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, had "fun" watching Pirates pitcher transition from LSU
Attention was, of course, on Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes, who were once a part of the tournament in 2023 before the pitcher was picked up by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dunne, who had met Skenes on the LSU campus, followed by a hilarious ice-cream date, opened up on being a part of Skenes' journey, which saw the youngster winning the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year.
During the red-carpet appearance at the College World Series in Omaha, Dunne said:
"Watching him go from college through the minors to the MLB has honestly been such a dream and so fun to watch."
"It all happened so fast, so I’ve been telling all my teammates who are dating players here on the LSU team to savor every memory — because I don’t know if anything really tops Omaha. It's just so fun here."
Dunne is fresh off completing her college gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers. She could only appear in limited meets in the 2025 season due to a season-ending knee injury.
With her college career done with, Olivia Dunne has become a regular feature at PNC Park and has also immersed herself in other activities like promoting the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, where she features on the cover.