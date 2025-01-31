Pirates ace Paul Skenes doesn't view NL ROY win as biggest achievement of rookie season

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, coming off one of the best seasons ever recorded by a rookie, opened up on his biggest achievement last year. The 22-year-old made his major league debut in May and ended the season as the NL Rookie of the Year after also making an All-Star appearance.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Skenes opened up on what he considers to be his biggest achievement last year (0 - 2:49):

"The Rookie of the Year is an honor. I think the thing that probably hit closest to home for me was being a finalist for the Cy Young. I kind of knew I wasn't going to win.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Didn't have a full season. But just being up there with Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler, two guys that I've watched for a long time now who have been the best in the game for a while. Just being up there kind of in the conversation was pretty cool for me."

Paul Skenes entered the 2023 MLB Draft as one of the top prospects in the country and was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the first overall pick of the draft. He was subsequently assigned to the Florida Complex League Pirates in August and promoted twice more to the Single-A and Double-A in the same month following some impressive performances.

Skenes was promoted to the majors in May 2024, and went on to have a hugely successful rookie season. Despite missing out on the playoffs, the pitcher won the NL Rookie of the Year and became one of the few rookies to be named as a starter in the All-Star game.

Paul Skenes ended the 2024 season with a 11-3 record, posting a 1.96 ERA with 170 strikeouts.

Pirates star Paul Skenes makes the cover of MLB The Show 2025

Paul Skenes is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young talents in baseball and was selected to feature in the cover of MLB The Show 2025 video game.

The Pittsburgh Pirates star features alongside Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz and Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson.

Expand Tweet

This year's edition of the game marks its 20th anniversary and is set to be released on March 18.

It's an exciting new version for fans, as it focuses more on newer consoles like PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S. It's also the first time that the cover features three players, while also continuing with the trend of starring young players as a commitment to the future of the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback