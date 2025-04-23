Pirates' Andrew McCutchen shuts down critics amid team struggles

Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Andrew McCutchen is now in his 17th year in the big leagues. He made his debut in 2009 and is still going strong in 2025 as a key part of the team.

He has split his time as the team's designated hitter and playing right field. While he has been playing well this year, Pittsburgh is currently sitting in last place in the National League Central.

Tons of criticism have come out surrounding the Pirates. However, it was what David Todd said that really got under McCutchen's skin, and he had to let his feelings be known.

"Well thank God you're not a GM. Didn't know the season only lasted through the month of April" said McCutchen.

McCutchen was quick to defend his squad when Todd posted that the season was already over. He is not ready to jump ship, especially when the team has not even played 30 games yet.

There is a ton of season still left to be played. Pittsburgh has not dug itself in too far into a hole just yet. They have some exciting pieces scattered throughout the roster and just need to put it all together.

Things may be looking up for Andrew McCutchen and the Pirates after their Tuesday victory

Pittsburgh Pirates - Andrew McCutchen (Photo via IMAGN)

Going into Tuesday, things were not looking good for the Pirates. They had just gotten swept by the Cleveland Guardians in their three-game series over the weekend.

However, they put that series behind them and looked like a brand new team. They had one of their best games of the year so far against the Los Angeles Angels. From the offense to the defense, everything was working for the Buccos.

After Bailey Falter's shaky start, the bullpen took control and shut the Halos' bats down. They kept them off the board since they took over in the fifth inning. Offensively, Pittsburgh's bats were hot. They hit a season-high 18 hits and played a perfect game in the field.

Six hitters had multiple hits on Tuesday, including Andrew McCutchen, Oneil Cruz, and Bryan Reynolds. They toppled the Angels by a score of 9-3, bringing better vibes to the clubhouse.

They will look to finish off this series in style before facing their toughest opponent yet, the Los Angeles Dodgers. After that, Pittsburgh meets with the Chicago Cubs to try and gain some ground back in the division.

