Pirates fans lash out after Bob Nutting claims he has done everything to build a winning team for 2025: "Have to at least make it a believable lie"

Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting said he has done everything to build a competitive team for the 2025 campaign. Nutting believes it depends upon the performance of the team on the field, which will determine whether the Pirates can become a playoff contender this season.
Last week, Nutting held an extensive interview with MLB.com and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette following the start of the 2025 season. The Pirates owner was asked whether he believes his team would bid for a playoff spot this year.
"Yes. I think that I've done everything that I can to provide the tools and resources to the team," Nutting replied. "There is a point where it becomes execution. That's why you play the season. That's why you play the games. We talk about winning on the margins."
Pirates fans were outraged by Nutting's comments, terming his words to be blatant lies. The Pirates supporters responded to his words with their comments on Reddit.
"Have to at least make it a believable lie," wrote one fan.
"Under the bus the GM goes," posted another fan.
"If he actually believes this, it would explain the last 20 years," another fan said.
Many Pirates fans voiced for a change in ownership.
"Is Nutting the worst owner in sports?" asked one fan.
"Sell the team, Bob," asked another fan.
"Sell the team," another fan repeated.
Bob Nutting has been the owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates since January 2007. The fans have long criticized him for putting greater priority on commercial profits rather than building a competitive team.
Working every day to put a winner and a championship team out here: Bob Nutting
During his Q & A session with MLB.com and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week, Pirates owner Bob Nutting was also asked to share his thoughts regarding the growing frustration of the fan base.
"I really do appreciate and respect the passion that the fans have for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the desire they have for this team to win," Nutting replied. "What I want them to know is that I share that, working every day to put a winner and a championship team out here on this field. We did a lot of that work over the offseason."
"We had a disappointing start. It's a few games in, and we need to see real performance," he added. "I have high expectations this year. The organization knows we have high expectations, and I know the fans have high expectations."
The Pirates have made just three postseason appearances during Bob Nutting's tenure, with their last one a decade ago in 2015. Moreover, they have not offered a multi-year deal to any free agent since 2016.