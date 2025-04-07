Pirates fans lash out after Bob Nutting claims he has done everything to build a winning team for 2025: "Have to at least make it a believable lie"

Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting said he has done everything to build a competitive team for the 2025 campaign. Nutting believes it depends upon the performance of the team on the field, which will determine whether the Pirates can become a playoff contender this season.

Ad

Last week, Nutting held an extensive interview with MLB.com and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette following the start of the 2025 season. The Pirates owner was asked whether he believes his team would bid for a playoff spot this year.

"Yes. I think that I've done everything that I can to provide the tools and resources to the team," Nutting replied. "There is a point where it becomes execution. That's why you play the season. That's why you play the games. We talk about winning on the margins."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Pirates fans were outraged by Nutting's comments, terming his words to be blatant lies. The Pirates supporters responded to his words with their comments on Reddit.

"Have to at least make it a believable lie," wrote one fan.

Comment byu/mr_seggs from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

"Under the bus the GM goes," posted another fan.

Comment byu/mr_seggs from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

"If he actually believes this, it would explain the last 20 years," another fan said.

Comment byu/mr_seggs from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

Many Pirates fans voiced for a change in ownership.

"Is Nutting the worst owner in sports?" asked one fan.

Bob Nutting has been the owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates since January 2007. The fans have long criticized him for putting greater priority on commercial profits rather than building a competitive team.

Working every day to put a winner and a championship team out here: Bob Nutting

Bob Nutting is the sixth principal owner of the Pirates franchise (Image Source: Getty)

During his Q & A session with MLB.com and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week, Pirates owner Bob Nutting was also asked to share his thoughts regarding the growing frustration of the fan base.

Ad

"I really do appreciate and respect the passion that the fans have for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the desire they have for this team to win," Nutting replied. "What I want them to know is that I share that, working every day to put a winner and a championship team out here on this field. We did a lot of that work over the offseason."

Ad

"We had a disappointing start. It's a few games in, and we need to see real performance," he added. "I have high expectations this year. The organization knows we have high expectations, and I know the fans have high expectations."

The Pirates have made just three postseason appearances during Bob Nutting's tenure, with their last one a decade ago in 2015. Moreover, they have not offered a multi-year deal to any free agent since 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More