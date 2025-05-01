Pirates icon Andrew McCutchen prays for fan falling off PNC Park's 21-foot-Clemente wall

An unfortunate incident took place on Wednesday night at PNC Park as a fan fell from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall onto the right field warning track during a Pirates game. The incident happened during the seventh inning of the Pirates' 4-3 win over the Cubs, following a two-run double from Andrew McCutchen.

The Pirates icon had his hands on his mouth as he saw the fan getting medical treatment before being carted off the field. Immediately after the game, McCutchen shared his prayer for the fan who was transported to Allegheny General Hospital for further treatment.

"Truly hate what happened tonight. Can't help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night 🙏🏾," McCutchen wrote on X.

The Pirates released a statement in the aftermath of the incident:

"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play. Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates' and Cubs' athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care.

"He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

How did the fan fall off the PNC Park wall during the Pirates game?

As Andrew McCutchen was hustling to reach second base, the overjoyed fan may have fell off while enjoying the hit. He tumbled forward and went on to make contact with the wall multiple times before hitting the warning track.

Players nearby immediately asked for medical help as the fan was carted off the field.

After the game, the Pittsburgh Police searched the area to investigate if there was anything wrong with the railing where the fan was seated.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell hoped for the best for the fan who had fallen off.

“I hope the gentleman’s OK," Counsell told Chicago reporters. "I’m thinking about his family and him right now. Obviously scary. I didn’t see it happen, but I saw it out there after the play. I just hope everything turns out OK.”

It marked the first such incident in the 25 years history of PNC Park.

