Pirates manager makes classy comparison as Andrew McCutchen enters 17th season

Pittsburgh Pirates veteran star Andrew McCutchen has started his 17th season on a strong note, drawing a classy comparison from manager Derek Shelton. The 38-year-old blasted a home run against the Miami Marlins last week, showing he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level. While the Pirates are yet to win a game this season, Shelton is happy with McCutchen's performance and paid him a huge compliment.

McCutchen started his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009 and soon became a legendary figure in the club. He won the NL MVP in 2013 and made five All-Star appearances in his first spell with the team. Having spent several years playing for different teams across the league, McCutchen returned to the Pirates in 2023 and reclaimed his place as a core member of the team.

Despite building a promising roster ahead of the season, the Pirates have had a tough start to the 2025 season, winning only one of their first six games. In a recent interview with MLB Radio, manager Derek Shelton expressed his thoguhts on McCutchen as one of their most experienced players:

"He's in really good shape. He did a really nice job this offseason, taking care of his body like he always does. Came in in really good shape and yeah, it's unbelievable at 38 years old he continues to move the way he does."

"I think the thing that's most impressive is just the quality of the at bats. I mean, he gives you a really consistent, professional at bat every time. He knows the zone so well. He's able to beat balls to spots because he's thinking ahead of what pitcher's are doing. And it's just the command of the strike zone is something that it's kind of like fine wine, just continues to improve with age."

Andrew played five of the Pirates' first six games of the season and is already one of their more impressive players. As we go deeper into the season, the Pittsburgh side will be eager to establish themselves as a winning team and make a push for the playoffs.

Andrew McCutchen shares a message with his Pirates teammates after disappointing start to the season

Pittsburgh Pirates are 1-5 one week into the 2025 MLB season and are looking to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later. After hitting his first home run of the season, Andrew McCutchen shared a message with the rest of his team, saying (via SportsNet Pittsburgh):

"Lock it in and do the small things right... because if you don't this is what can happen."

The Pirates lost the opening series against the Miami Marlins and are now in danger of being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. The only consolation is that all their losses were close games, but a win is a win and they need more of those right now.

