The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a rough start to the season, and it has impacted last season's NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes' numbers. However, the young flamethrower was at his best in the team's dominant 10-1 win on Wednesday.

The Pirates had Paul Skenes on the mound for the series finale after they rallied back from a 6-0 deficit to win 9-6 on Wednesday to tie the series. Skenes was stellar from the mound, going scoreless in 6.2 innings. It earned his his first win in May.

Skenes' start was backed by the Pirates hitters, who scored eight runs in the first six innings of the series decider to race to an 8-0 lead. Following the win, Pirates skipper Don Kelly lavished praise on his ace by comparing him to future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

“Paul Skenes, they don't come around ever,” Kelly said. “I think there's a few pitchers like that. When I was younger, I got to play with [Justin] Verlander and [Max] Scherzer, and that's what you see in Paul, that type of guy.

"If he can continue that, continue to develop, continue to grow. He's a pitcher, not a thrower. Just the way he works, everything. He's definitely a guy you want to build around."

Pirates skipper highlights Paul Skenes' consistency despite underwhelming results

Paul Skenes' strong start earned the Pirates a rare series win in May after they fired former manager Derek Shelton. Skenes' start also helped him to a 4-5 record as the hitters backed his strong display from the mound, something that has been lacking for the team this season.

“I think the one thing we see is he doesn't change,” Kelly said. “He continues to do the same thing out there, whether he's not getting the support or like today, he did.”

Despite the series win, the Pirates are bottom of the NL Central with a 21-36 record. With Pittsburgh struggling to keep up with its division rivals, rumors of a trade for Paul Skenes have been picking pace this season.

