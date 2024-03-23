"Pitching staff is embarrassing" - Yankees fans agitated as pitchers get roughed up in 11-6 loss to the Tigers

The New York Yankees played a split-squad doubleheader on Saturday, and neither were the results the fanbase sought. The Yanks came back and tied the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 6-6 in the first game.

The second game against the Detroit Tigers was a different story. The pitching staff got roughed up early, resulting in an 11-6 loss, one of their worst losses this spring.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cody Poteet got the start for the Bronx Bombers against the Tigers. He lasted just 2.1 innings, giving up eight runs on eight hits while walking three batters. Four other pitchers were used on the day, combining for three runs on five hits and four walks.

Yankees fans were frustrated with how their pitching staff performed against Detroit. You cannot win many games in this league by giving up runs in bunches.

"Lmfao pitching staff is embarrassing" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Bring back Monty!" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those looking for a positive note, None of the Yanks projected starters played in this game—most of the projected starters played in the game against the Phillies.

Yankees getting ready for their series in Mexico City

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Image via Getty)

The Yankees are preparing for their trip to Mexico City to take on the Diablos Rojos del Mexico. It will be a two-game series on March 24 and 25 at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium.

Unfortunately for fans, there will be some players missing in action. Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, and Anthony Volpe will not make the trip. This has made it difficult for manager Aaron Boone to construct a lineup for the series.

Soto is staying back to continue to work on his swing and preparing for Opening Day. Aaron Judge is another star who will miss the series as he has been dealing with abdominal discomfort.

Fans attending the game will be a bit disappointed with the lack of stars. However, they will get the chance to watch Trevor Bauer pitch against MLB talent again after he recently signed to pitch six games with the Diablos.

Bauer will take the mound against the Yanks on Sunday, March 24. He is hoping his performance will catch the eye of a big league scout and make his way back to the MLB.

Those looking to catch the action live can do so, as YES Network will stream the game at 4 p.m. ET.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.