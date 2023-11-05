The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Saturday that they have declined Jarlin Garcia 's club option for the 2024 season. This comes after being shut down for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Garcia was dealing with a nerve issue in his bicep. Given his health is a question, the Pirates decided to cut ties. Now, the 30-year-old lefty will be a free agent in a stacked pitching class.

Garcia did not play baseball until he was 15 years old in the Dominican Republic. He was a natural, and the Miami Marlins signed him as a free agent in 2010, receiving a $40,000 signing bonus.

He would debut in 2017 and stay in Miami until 2019, when he was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants. Garcia spent three seasons there before signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh last offseason.

"Lonnie Chisenhall 2.0" one fan posted.

"I forgot he was on the team" another fan posted.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans are comparing Jarlin Garcia to Lonnie Chisenhall. Chisenhall signed a deal with the team in 2019 but broke his hand in spring training and shortly after had a nagging hamstring issue.

Many were expecting this move to be made. Nerve issues are hard to deal with, and Garcia's future is uncertain. Stephen Strasburg has dealt with nerve issues, and it caused him to retire.

With news of Jarlin Garcia dropping, what are the Pittsburgh Pirates' offseason plans?

The Pittsburgh Pirates could have used Jarlin Garcia on the mound this season. It was a tough year for them, as they finished fourth in the NL Central. But things are looking up. Pittsburgh has many young prospects who have and are ready to make a name for themselves at the big-league level.

One of these players is Oneil Cruz, who fractured his ankle early into the season. He is one of the top prospects in the game, and his presence next season will certainly be felt.

Top catching prospects Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez made their debuts last season and had spurts of greatness. Both will certainly be more comfortable in 2024.

Pitching will likely be an area the Pirates try to upgrade during the offseason. It would make sense for them to go after someone like Jack Flaherty. He is not one of the most prominent starting pitchers on the market, but he is reliable with a lot of upside if he leans more on his sinker.