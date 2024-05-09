Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect Paul Skenes shares philanthropic efforts and off-field hobbies

The Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect Paul Skenes will finally get his shot at the majors. On Wednesday, the Pirates announced that they are promoting him to make his major league debut on May 11.

In a recent Nationwide’s Road to the Show episode, Paul Skenes talked about his favorite off-field hobbies while also discussing the charity work he's involved in.

"I worked with Folds of Honor last year. And that was a group that was actually it was actually cool.” Skenes said (0:36). “They work with Travis Wilkins and his family and with the Air Force baseball program as a whole.

"So that was kind of a really good one to partner with at the beginning, and they get scholarships too to the military families you know sons, daughters of veterans that kind of thing.”

The SEC 2023 pitcher of the year donated $10 for every strikeout he made last season. He directed his donations to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to military personnel and their families.

When discussing his future charitable works and his family, Paul Skenes said (1:02):

“Now I’m partnering with Gary Sinise Foundation … Yeah, my mom's side, she has three brothers who were all in the military, and then you know a little farther down the line.

"Grandparents and great-grandparents had been in the military too, but they were kind of the reason that I wanted to go to the academy in the first place.”

Skenes who comes from a military family, joined the United States Air Force Academy and used to play for their team, the Air Force Falcons. Before his junior season, he transferred to LSU and earned many awards while playing for them.

Paul Skenes shared his off-field activities when not playing baseball

Paul Skenes mentione that he enjoys reading, watching movies and spending time with his teammates. Talking about his favorite show and character, he said (1:35):

“I listen to Andrew Huberman’s podcast, David Goggins, Joe Rogan and TV shows.

"If I’m looking for mindless TV, I just throw on ‘The Office’. Yeah, I think Dwight is just funny, I don’t necessarily relate to him, but I just think he’s fine, one of my favorite characters in all of TV.”

Paul Skenes also discussed his dog (1:57):

“I got a dog. So, I got her this offseason. Her name is Roux. you know, little cajun name, but yeah, she’s a English retriever, just she’s adorable. I love her.”

On Saturday, Skenes will pitch against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. After being drafted first overall last year, the 21-year-old is ranked as the third-best prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB pipeline rankings.

