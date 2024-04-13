"Play him every single day" - Yankees fans ecstatic as Oswaldo Cabrera continues to impress, homers in afternoon victory against Guardians

New York Yankees young slugger Oswaldo Cabrera returned to the starting lineup on Saturday for Game 1 of the team's doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. He found himself batting seventh and did not disappoint.

Cabrera hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to widen the lead to 3-0. He hit the home run off of Nick Sandlin, and it was enough to keep the Yanks in front for the rest of the afternoon. They ended up winning 3-2, improving their record to 11-3.

Cabrera now has three home runs on the year, mirroring some of the other great starts other Bronx Bombers players have gotten off to. The club looks like a serious contender this season.

Yankees fans could not be happier with how Oswaldo Cabrera has come out this year. At times, he struggled last year, finishing the 2023 season with a .211 batting average with just five home runs.

"Play him every single day" - one fan posted.

"Someone tell Boone not to sit down Oswaldo" - another fan posted.

"Him and Soto are carrying the [team] this year" - posted another.

The fanbase wants to see Cabrera crack the starting lineup more. This was the first time he was back in the starting lineup in three games. He did not play a single game during their series with the Miami Marlins.

"Shutting up the doubters so far" - added another fan.

"So good bro" - said another fan.

"Imagine not playing him the entire series" - said another.

Fans believe Cabrera has played too good to keep on the bench for an entire series. They want him in the lineup as much as possible alongside Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Yankees fans may get their wish of seeing more Oswaldo Cabrera with the recent news

Yankees fans could see Oswaldo Cabrera more in the starting lineup after the recent news the team dropped on Saturday. It was revealed that Jon Berti would be moved to the IL with an groin strain.

Berti has been the main reason that Cabrera has seen the bench. The duo have split time at third base while DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza have been injured.

Berti will be on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Expect Cabrera to step up during this time and show manager Aaron Boone he deserves a spot in the lineup.

