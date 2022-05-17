"Players and their union were more than happy to agree to a multiyear commitment" - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sets the stage for regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024, and 2026

On May 10, the commisioner of Major League Baseball (MLB), Rob Manfred, and the mayor of London, England, Sadiq Khan, announced a long-term relationship that will include regular-season games in 2023, 2024, and 2026. Mayor Sadiq Khan was in the United States for a five-day visit to promote London's tourism business when he met Rob Manfred at Major League Baseball headquarters in New York. The MLB commissioner presented the mayor with a baseball bat after negotiating a contract to host baseball events in London.
Sadiq Khan said, "I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world. These games will be a fantastic opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multi-use venue and a fantastic asset for the capital.”
"NEW: London hits a home run. Great to meet with @MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred here in NYC and announce our long-term partnership. Regular-season games will come to London in 2023, 2024, 2026 - as well as an exciting new grassroots programme." - @ Sadiq Khan
In June 2019, London hosted a two-game series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, where the Yankees won against the Red Sox by a 12-8 score. It was a significant chapter in MLB history, since it was the first regular-season Major League Baseball game ever played on European soil.
"In Major League Baseball's Europe debut, the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox slugged it out for an unusually long — and high-scoring — game in London." - @ The Associated Press
In 2020, Major League Baseball had to call off a two-game series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals in London owing to the pandemic. The two-game series was slated to take place on June 13, 2020, and June 14, 2020, at Olympic Stadium.
"Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB London Series Officially Canceled amid COVID-19 Pandemic." - @ SportsNewsBuzz
As a result, the Cardinals and Cubs are the front-runners to play in London next year, picking up where the baseball madness in London left off.
Robert Manfred said, “London did such a phenomenal job of hosting our players last time round that players were thrilled to return to the capital.”
"Cubs and Cardinals Will Likely Try for Their London Series Again in 2023." - @ Bleacher Nation
Manfred claims the two clubs will be excited to return to London.
MLB Home Run Derby X in London
The Home Run Derby X is an exciting baseball concept that is to be held at Crystal Palace Park on July 9, 2022. Live music, ballpark cuisine, fashion, and gaming will complement the on-field action. MLB stars, rookies, and wild card entrants will make up teams representing the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs. A.J. Tracey, a British rapper, singer, and songwriter, is also set to play live on the main stage.