"Players and their union were more than happy to agree to a multiyear commitment" - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sets the stage for regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024, and 2026

Modified May 17, 2022 09:56 PM IST
News

On May 10, the commisioner of Major League Baseball (MLB), Rob Manfred, and the mayor of London, England, Sadiq Khan, announced a long-term relationship that will include regular-season games in 2023, 2024, and 2026. Mayor Sadiq Khan was in the United States for a five-day visit to promote London's tourism business when he met Rob Manfred at Major League Baseball headquarters in New York. The MLB commissioner presented the mayor with a baseball bat after negotiating a contract to host baseball events in London.

Sadiq Khan said, "I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world. These games will be a fantastic opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multi-use venue and a fantastic asset for the capital.”
In June 2019, London hosted a two-game series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, where the Yankees won against the Red Sox by a 12-8 score. It was a significant chapter in MLB history, since it was the first regular-season Major League Baseball game ever played on European soil.

In 2020, Major League Baseball had to call off a two-game series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals in London owing to the pandemic. The two-game series was slated to take place on June 13, 2020, and June 14, 2020, at Olympic Stadium.

As a result, the Cardinals and Cubs are the front-runners to play in London next year, picking up where the baseball madness in London left off.

Robert Manfred said, “London did such a phenomenal job of hosting our players last time round that players were thrilled to return to the capital.”
Manfred claims the two clubs will be excited to return to London.

MLB Home Run Derby X in London

The Home Run Derby X is an exciting baseball concept that is to be held at Crystal Palace Park on July 9, 2022. Live music, ballpark cuisine, fashion, and gaming will complement the on-field action. MLB stars, rookies, and wild card entrants will make up teams representing the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs. A.J. Tracey, a British rapper, singer, and songwriter, is also set to play live on the main stage.

