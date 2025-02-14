"Please don’t take me...I wasn’t ready" - When Freddie Freeman revealed fearing for his life after serious health scare

The 2020 MLB season was different for Freddie Freeman and the rest of the league. The season had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a later start and a shortened season.

The season did not start until late July, but Freeman was not sure if he would be in the lineup for the opener. The slugger had battled the COVID-19 virus, which took a lot out of him.

The virus had Freeman fearing for his life. He was not sure if he was ever going to make it out of bed let alone back out on a baseball diamond.

"I spiked to a 104.5 fever. So, thankfully George wasn't awake when I texted him because I probably would have gone to the hospital," said Freeman.

Freeman revealed that he had a temperature of 104.5 degrees. For a temperature that high, it is recommended to go seek medical care, but the slugger wanted to wait it out.

"I said a little prayer that night. I've never been that hot before and my body was really really hot so I said, 'Please don't take me.' I wasn't ready. It got a little worrisome that night for me" said Freeman.

Freeman then took some medications and went to sleep, trying to break his fever. He was eventually able to and did not miss a single game during the 2020 season.

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves came close to fighting for a World Series title in 2020

Former Atlanta Braves Slugger - Freddie Freeman (Photo via IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves had a great 2020 season. They finished the shortened season with a 35-25 record which was the best in the National League East division.

They were able to take down the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series, and then it was off to the NLDS to take on the Miami Marlins. They were also able to take care of the Marlins, moving on to the NLCS.

Atlanta was set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers came into the postseason as the No. 1 seed while the Braves held the No. 2 seed.

It ended up being a great series where both teams held the momentum at times. Unfortunately, Atlanta did not have enough to outlast Los Angeles. They lost the series 4-3 and watched the Dodgers go on to win the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

