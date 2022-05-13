“Please give the cheating Astros one loss” “What a terrible series for the Twins” - Twitter reacts as Minnesota Twins teeter on edge of a Houston Astros sweep 

Minnesota Twins fans expected more from their squad heading into this week's series against the Houston Astros. The Twins were 18-11 heading into game one, sitting more than four games ahead of the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central division. The Astros were were the exact same -- 18-11 and first place in their division, the American League West.

But the series hasn't looked like a battle between two evenly-matched squads. The Houston Astros came into Target Field and took game one 5-0. Wednesday's game was postponed due to rain, so the teams made up for it with a double-header on Thursday. The Twins took another beating in game two as they lost 3-11. At the time of writing, it's the ninth inning in the series finale game, and the Minnesota Twins are down 0-5.

Twins fans aren't happy. Here are their best reactions on Twitter.

Twitter reacts as Minnesota Twins teeter on edge of a Houston Astros sweep

A sweep would make the Minnesota Twins 18-14. The Houston Astros would rise to 21-11.

One Twins fan hopes this prospective sweep is just a credit to the Astros, rather than a discredit to his team. The Astros have been on a tear recently. They went 9-1 in the their last ten games. Maybe the Twins just caught them at a bad time. This fan hopes that's the case.

"What a terrible series for the twins. Hope we just caught the Astros as they are mowing everyone down but it’s been terrible in every aspect" - @Love Hold Picks

Here's a Twins fan raising some interesting statistics. The Twins had a batting average superior to the Astros heading into the series. It sure hasn't looked that way.

"Astros actually had a worse team BA then the Twins coming in but their pitching has carried them and now of course the bats come alive." - @Tom Gardner

This user is throwing some more statistics out there for us. In this series, the Astros starting pitcher has combined for 14 innings and just one earned run. The Twins have thrown 10.1 and allowed 11 runs.

"Twins SPs: 10.1 innings, 11 earned runs. Astros SPs: 14 innings, 1 earned run" - @Gomez's Helmet

This Twins fan is furious that his team can't even manage one win. They're also pretty hung up on the Astros cheating scandal from several years ago. It might be time to move on, @Genaro Padilla.

"Can you guys please give the cheating Astros 1 lose please. Damn!" - @Genaro Padilla

The Astros definitely have the Twins number this series. Minnesota better be ready to play when they travel to Houston in August.

"The astros have the twins number this series" - @Cy

Here's another Minnesota Twins fan stating the obvious.

"Astros killing the Twins" - @Trell Deano

This user tried guessing the game's score before it was even over. It's 5-0 for the Houston Astros right now. At least, they got Minnesota's score right.

"It’s going to be a long game with this guy pitching ….. Astros win 10-0? Maybe more?" - @TLM

This user's name is Antonio Brown, but don't be fooled: it's not the same one that ran out of Metlife Stadium shirtless. This Antonio Brown is an Astros fan and is definitely loving his team's success right now.

"@astros I think the twins have had enough" - @Antonio Brown

The Twins need a rebound after this series. Their fans desperately need one, too.

