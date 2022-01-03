NFL fans react to Antonio Brown's bizarre walkout during Jets clash

The odd story of Antonio Brown continues. On Sunday, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New York Jets, Brown sent social media into a frenzy.

In the third quarter, Brown was seen taking off his pads, helmet and undershirt (which he threw into the crowd) before exiting the field and going into the tunnel. What is surprising is that Brown walked across the field and endzone while the game was still being played.

NFL fans stunned at Antonio Brown's antics

Whether or not this incident is the last of his NFL career, after Bruce Arians took a lot of heat for bringing Brown back following hi COVID-19 vaccination card controversy, this is surely the last straw with Buccaneers. Watch the incident below.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Antonio Brown just took off his uniform and left the game. This is real. Antonio Brown just took off his uniform and left the game. This is real. https://t.co/wrp2xvgVhE

It is just the latest in a long list of incidents that have plagued Brown since his Pittsburgh days, and it appears he is still doing "Brown" things. As expected, social media has gone into overdrive as fans reacted to Brown's bizarre actions.

Nick Graham @cultureordie Man, the Antonio Brown episode is so sad. Clearly, that man is broken and isn't right mentally. Forget football. I'm sure he won't play again, and rightfully so, but that man has a whole life to live, and hopefully, he gets the help he needs to do so healthily and happily 🥲. Man, the Antonio Brown episode is so sad. Clearly, that man is broken and isn't right mentally. Forget football. I'm sure he won't play again, and rightfully so, but that man has a whole life to live, and hopefully, he gets the help he needs to do so healthily and happily 🥲.

It's not clear exactly what the problem was with Brown, but it has been reported that Bucs receiver Mike Evans was trying to calm Brown down, but it did not work.

Tom Downey @WhatGoingDowney The full Antonio Brown meltdown



The full Antonio Brown meltdownhttps://t.co/pbr7MoaBeP

The Buccaneers were down two scores against the Jets as they looked to keep their good form going, but Brown clearly didn't care, and it is likely he will not see an NFL field again.

seth floyd @sethfloyd14 @BleacherReport @brgridiron That will be the last time u see Antonio brown on an nfl football field @BleacherReport @brgridiron That will be the last time u see Antonio brown on an nfl football field

Trouble has found Brown everywhere he has gone. First, it was in Pittsburgh. Then, it was with the Raiders, as Brown wanted to use his type of helmet; however the NFL said he could not. This led to him being fined and then subsequently released by the team.

Brown, then, found his way to New England; however, he only played one game as, again, off-field issues saw him released again. His latest team, the Buccaneers, picked him up, and he was a model citizen as he helped the franchise win the Super Bowl.

McVeano @veano90 @AB84 you may be a HOF WR but this was just the upmost disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen why do that if you mad why not address the problem after the game. you’ve really done now there isn’t a comeback,a person that will Vouch for you and a person that has your back @AB84 you may be a HOF WR but this was just the upmost disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen why do that if you mad why not address the problem after the game. you’ve really done now there isn’t a comeback,a person that will Vouch for you and a person that has your back

At the time of his signing, Bruce Arians stated he was on a "one chance" rule. But then the receiver's fake vaccination card issue came to light, and this forced Arians to go back on his word and state that he brought the veteran receiver back for the best interests of the football team.

noah @1richcinco Antonio Brown’s brain needs to be studied cause there’s just no way Antonio Brown’s brain needs to be studied cause there’s just no way

This latest incident has to be the last straw, and it is highly unlikely that the troubled receiver will ever see an NFL field again.

