Here's how Antonio Brown stands the chance to bag $1 million bonus 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is in line to pocket an extra $1 million bonus this season. Often, veteran receivers will be on a lower base salary for a season but their deal will be heavily incentivised.

For Brown, his million-dollar bonus is dependent on whether he can hit certain numbers in terms of receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns for the season. When these markers are met, it will trigger the bonus which is a handsome payday, simply for doing his job.

Brown's bonus within reach

Also Read: Who is Cydney Moreau? Antonio Brown partner allegedly involved in fake COVID card scandal

Brown has just finished serving his three-game ban after his fake vaccination card fiasco and lined up for the Buccaneers against the Panthers. With Tom Brady's offense decimated by injury and losing to the likes of Chris Godwin (for the year), Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette, Brown will slot straight into the number one receiver role for the remainder of the regular season.

Brown finished tonight's game against the Panthers with ten receptions for 101 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. For his one million dollar bonus to come to fruition, the 33-year-old needs two more touchdowns, 11 receptions and 281 receiving yards in the final two games of the season. By reaching those marks, Brown will pocket $333,333 for each one he gets.

Greg Auman @gregauman Antonio Brown finishes with 10 catches for 101 yards on 15 targets in his first game back from injury/suspension. Antonio Brown finishes with 10 catches for 101 yards on 15 targets in his first game back from injury/suspension.

Given the current state of the Bucs offense, it is highly probable that Brown will hit those markers as Brady will be relying heavily on his star wide out.

Brown had played just five games this season before Sunday's clash with the Carolina Panthers and was in good form. He caught four touchdowns and had two games of over 100 receiving yards (121 yards in Week 1 & 124 yards in Week 4) along with a 93 yard effort in his last game against the Eagles before the ankle injury he sustained in that game kept him sidelined.

GOAT @TomBradyEgo Tom Brady & Antonio Brown lead the Bucs to an easy W today #GoBucs Tom Brady & Antonio Brown lead the Bucs to an easy W today #GoBucs https://t.co/L1bZ6n1wAh

With Tampa playing the struggling New York Jets and then the Panthers again to close out their regular season, Brown will be using those two games as a tune-up for the Buccaneers' postseason push.

Just how involved Brown will be in the offense remains to be seen, but if today was anything to go by in which Brown had ten receptions, with the next best being three, he will play a major part for Brady and co come the pointy end of the year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: NFL Rumors: Asymptomatic NFL players aren't spreading COVID-19, data suggests

Edited by David Nyland