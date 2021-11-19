Who is Cydney Moreau? Antonio Brown partner allegedly involved in fake COVID card scandal

Cydney Moreau and Antonio Brown are partners, although it remains to be seen for just how much longer.

According to Tampabay.com, the Buccaneers wide receiver's girlfriend in Cydney Moreau told Steven Ruiz, a Los Angeles chef, that Brown was willing to put down $500 for a vaccination card for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This came to light in a text message that was sent on July 2. This indicates that Brown wanted to get a fake vaccination card.

According to screenshots that were given to the Tampa Bay Times, it shows messages between Moreau and chef Ruiz detailing the alleged plot to get Brown a vaccination card.

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz.

“I can try,” Ruiz replied.

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau texted.

Now in these text messages, Brown is not named, but everyone in the NFL landscape knows that Brown is refereed to as AB. So why has this come out now? Well, allegedly, Brown and his chef Ruiz had a disagreement over a debt that went uncollected. Ruiz is reportedly saying that he is owed $10,000 and this has led to the fake vaccination card information being leaked.

According to Ruiz, Brown was hesitant about getting the vaccine for the potential side effects that is could have on his body. Brown is not the first player to express this, but other NFL players who have not been vaccinated, such as Kirk Cousins and Carzon Wentz, did not opt to go through this option of trying to obtain a fake vaccination card.

Brown contracted COVID this season and only missed one game, the Week 3 clash with the L.A. Rams.

Where does Cydney Moreau fit into the Antonio Brown picture?

Moreau is an actress and professional model who is the girlfriend of Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Born on December 19 in Louisiana, Moreau is more famously known for her Instagram account that features several of her fashion, lifestyle and modeling content.

Along with that, she has also featured in print campaigns for clothing lines as well as athleisure and sports brands. She has over one million Instagram followers.

What exactly Brown's punishment will be remains unclear, but given Aaron Rodgers was fined for his vaccination incident, many expect Brown to be financially sanctioned as well. Brown is currently out with an ankle injury as the Buccaneers are in the midst of a two-game losing streak.

