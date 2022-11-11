With free agency in full swing, the New York Mets are attempting to improve their already talented roster for the 2023 season. After a 101 win season, the Mets are reportedly considering bringing Michael Conforto back into the fold. Conforto was with the Mets from 2015-2021, and was an All-Star in 2017. He is a solid offensive player and a good player defensively.

Conforto has a career batting average of .255 and has hit 132 home runs in his career. Assuming he can come back into the MLB and play at that level, he will have no shortage of suitors. However, there is no guarantee that is the case, and it has New York Mets fans worried.

The SNY Mets on Twitter posted this reported interest the team has in Michael Conforto.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



Would you like to see him return? The Mets are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Michael Conforto back to New York.Would you like to see him return? on.sny.tv/XO9tVsB The Mets are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Michael Conforto back to New York.Would you like to see him return? on.sny.tv/XO9tVsB https://t.co/XVxUi3p7Hv

Many Mets fans are not enthused by this potential signing. They came up short of winning the division, even tying the record of the Atlanta Braves. For a team that feels like they are on the precipice of greatness, they need to make the right signings. Any missteps could close their World Series window far sooner than anticipated.

Frank Fleming @NjTank99

m @meIinarose SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



Conforto has years of familiarity with the organization, adding a wrinkle to this reported interest. The Mets know exactly the kind of player they will be signing. Many of their fans believe that if he is brought back, it should be for a good reason. A reason beyond the fact that he is simply available, since they feel there are players around the MLB who can do what Conforto does.

Graham Smith @forgrahamted @SNY_Mets If he played for free I'm not interested. It's not about money, it's about the ABs and roster space he takes up as a reclamation project. If this is where we are at, it's kind of deflating. @SNY_Mets If he played for free I'm not interested. It's not about money, it's about the ABs and roster space he takes up as a reclamation project. If this is where we are at, it's kind of deflating.

metZZ X @bkfan09 @SNY_Mets If this is the case then they know Nimmo isn’t coming back @SNY_Mets If this is the case then they know Nimmo isn’t coming back

However, some fans would be thrilled to see him back in New York. The signing will likely prove divisive, but as long as it is a team-friendly deal, many fans will be comfortable with it. Having a player who is offensively consistent is an underrated gift in modern MLB.

Anthony Jets Life Podcast @NYJMKRAnthony @SNY_Mets I would. He had a bad 2021 season. But, he is generally a solid 25 HR 70 RBI guy. We need more power in our lineup. @SNY_Mets I would. He had a bad 2021 season. But, he is generally a solid 25 HR 70 RBI guy. We need more power in our lineup.

Cockney White @C1919W @SNY_Mets For the same sort of money as Vogey it would be a no-brained to bring Conforto back. @SNY_Mets For the same sort of money as Vogey it would be a no-brained to bring Conforto back.

Rosalie Deredita @DereditaRosalie @SNY_Mets Absolutely! He has a lot more power then Nimmo and is better defensively. He could also DH. Worth a shot on a lesser amount and years! @SNY_Mets Absolutely! He has a lot more power then Nimmo and is better defensively. He could also DH. Worth a shot on a lesser amount and years!

The New York Mets and their fans believe the team is a few steps away from a championship. The hope of the team is that a player like Michael Conforto can help them take those steps.

The New York Mets are expected to be busy this offseason

Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets, has never shied away from paying the big bucks to improve his team. If that trend continues, stars and depth players alike would be wise to consider the Mets as a possible destination.

The New York Mets will likely be one of the most active teams this offseason, gearing up for what they hope to be a big 2023.

