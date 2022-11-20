The San Francisco Giants are interested in signing free-agent reliever Kenley Jansen in the off-season. He's a free agent again after signing a one-year, $16 million deal last off-season with the Atlanta Braves. After spending 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco is very familiar with Jansen's game.

They also have ties to the reliever. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kepler worked for Los Angeles when Jansen was pitching there. This could be the advantage they need to sign him this off-season.

San Francisco's bullpen was pretty lackluster in 2022. Kenley Jansen would fit in nicely alongside Camilo Duval to shut down the late innings. The team could look at returning Duval to the high-leverage role and letting Jansen close out games.

San Francisco Giants fans are split on the team acquiring Jansen. Some see him as an established closer who would help the bullpen. Other fans think the team would be better off without him.

"Please no" one fan pleaded.

"Any form of competence in the bullpen is welcomed" said another.

The fanbase is torn on Kenley Jansen. Some are all up for the move, while others are deadset against it.

Jansen performed pretty well for the Atlanta Braves last season. In 64 innings pitched, he put up a 3.38 ERA with 85 strikeouts. He led the National League with 41 saves. We could see a team that more desperately needs a closer step up and outbid the Giants for him.

The San Francisco Giants are ready for a busy off-season

Arizona Diamondbacks v SF Giants

The Giants re-signed their outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to a one-year, $6.1 million deal to avoid arbitration. Having a down year in 2022, he's been one of the most consistent bats in the Giants' lineup over the past couple of seasons.

After a mediocre season, they're ready to turn it around. They want to sign some big-name players in free agency.

The San Francisco Giants have been linked to superstar free agent Aaron Judge. It's been reported that the team is highly interested in signing Judge, who grew up to be a Giants fan.

The team is also interested in signing Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga. They're looking for a replacement for Carlos Rodon, who's now a free agent. Senga is a true international free agent after completing his service time in the NPB.

San Francisco is ready to get back to its winning ways. It will be interesting to see who they land this off-season.

Poll : 0 votes